Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9460 £1.6380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9000 £1.5980 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9200 £1.6158

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,410,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,112 1.9440 XDUB 08:08:18 00029094162TRDU1 1,024 1.9380 XDUB 08:22:29 00029094246TRDU1 1,137 1.9380 XDUB 08:22:29 00029094247TRDU1 2,004 1.9400 XDUB 08:43:36 00029094406TRDU1 2,162 1.9460 XDUB 09:40:43 00029094994TRDU1 449 1.9420 XDUB 09:43:58 00029095024TRDU1 3,738 1.9420 XDUB 09:43:58 00029095025TRDU1 1,544 1.9340 XDUB 10:22:43 00029095313TRDU1 548 1.9340 XDUB 10:22:43 00029095314TRDU1 565 1.9340 XDUB 10:22:43 00029095315TRDU1 1,294 1.9340 XDUB 11:05:09 00029095606TRDU1 4,726 1.9340 XDUB 11:05:09 00029095607TRDU1 155 1.9280 XDUB 11:36:09 00029095913TRDU1 437 1.9280 XDUB 11:36:09 00029095912TRDU1 1,516 1.9280 XDUB 11:36:09 00029095914TRDU1 4,161 1.9260 XDUB 12:15:21 00029096435TRDU1 2,024 1.9200 XDUB 12:44:00 00029096580TRDU1 2,029 1.9200 XDUB 12:44:00 00029096579TRDU1 1,997 1.9180 XDUB 13:14:49 00029096856TRDU1 2,036 1.9140 XDUB 13:24:04 00029096907TRDU1 1,947 1.9140 XDUB 13:38:03 00029097017TRDU1 1,963 1.9140 XDUB 13:56:33 00029097163TRDU1 96 1.9080 XDUB 14:34:32 00029097748TRDU1 937 1.9080 XDUB 14:34:32 00029097747TRDU1 1,250 1.9080 XDUB 14:34:32 00029097746TRDU1 2,095 1.9100 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097966TRDU1 1,252 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097969TRDU1 1,938 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097968TRDU1 2,305 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097967TRDU1 979 1.9080 XDUB 14:46:14 00029097970TRDU1 4,404 1.9000 XDUB 15:17:48 00029098293TRDU1 4,002 1.9100 XDUB 15:37:50 00029098483TRDU1 2,171 1.9100 XDUB 15:41:51 00029098527TRDU1 2,004 1.9080 XDUB 16:00:03 00029098742TRDU1 2,089 1.9080 XDUB 16:00:03 00029098743TRDU1 4,910 1.9040 XDUB 16:19:18 00029098964TRDU1

London Stock Exchange