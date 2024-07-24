24.07.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
24-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9460

£1.6380

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9000

£1.5980

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9200

£1.6158

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,410,455 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,112

1.9440

XDUB

08:08:18

00029094162TRDU1

1,024

1.9380

XDUB

08:22:29

00029094246TRDU1

1,137

1.9380

XDUB

08:22:29

00029094247TRDU1

2,004

1.9400

XDUB

08:43:36

00029094406TRDU1

2,162

1.9460

XDUB

09:40:43

00029094994TRDU1

449

1.9420

XDUB

09:43:58

00029095024TRDU1

3,738

1.9420

XDUB

09:43:58

00029095025TRDU1

1,544

1.9340

XDUB

10:22:43

00029095313TRDU1

548

1.9340

XDUB

10:22:43

00029095314TRDU1

565

1.9340

XDUB

10:22:43

00029095315TRDU1

1,294

1.9340

XDUB

11:05:09

00029095606TRDU1

4,726

1.9340

XDUB

11:05:09

00029095607TRDU1

155

1.9280

XDUB

11:36:09

00029095913TRDU1

437

1.9280

XDUB

11:36:09

00029095912TRDU1

1,516

1.9280

XDUB

11:36:09

00029095914TRDU1

4,161

1.9260

XDUB

12:15:21

00029096435TRDU1

2,024

1.9200

XDUB

12:44:00

00029096580TRDU1

2,029

1.9200

XDUB

12:44:00

00029096579TRDU1

1,997

1.9180

XDUB

13:14:49

00029096856TRDU1

2,036

1.9140

XDUB

13:24:04

00029096907TRDU1

1,947

1.9140

XDUB

13:38:03

00029097017TRDU1

1,963

1.9140

XDUB

13:56:33

00029097163TRDU1

96

1.9080

XDUB

14:34:32

00029097748TRDU1

937

1.9080

XDUB

14:34:32

00029097747TRDU1

1,250

1.9080

XDUB

14:34:32

00029097746TRDU1

2,095

1.9100

XDUB

14:46:14

00029097966TRDU1

1,252

1.9080

XDUB

14:46:14

00029097969TRDU1

1,938

1.9080

XDUB

14:46:14

00029097968TRDU1

2,305

1.9080

XDUB

14:46:14

00029097967TRDU1

979

1.9080

XDUB

14:46:14

00029097970TRDU1

4,404

1.9000

XDUB

15:17:48

00029098293TRDU1

4,002

1.9100

XDUB

15:37:50

00029098483TRDU1

2,171

1.9100

XDUB

15:41:51

00029098527TRDU1

2,004

1.9080

XDUB

16:00:03

00029098742TRDU1

2,089

1.9080

XDUB

16:00:03

00029098743TRDU1

4,910

1.9040

XDUB

16:19:18

00029098964TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,876

1.6320

XLON

08:24:19

00029094271TRDU1

1,546

1.6380

XLON

09:20:09

00029094779TRDU1

434

1.6360

XLON

09:51:26

00029095112TRDU1

1,430

1.6360

XLON

09:51:26

00029095111TRDU1

152

1.6320

XLON

10:52:01

00029095503TRDU1

1,500

1.6320

XLON

10:52:01

00029095502TRDU1

1,639

1.6320

XLON

10:52:01

00029095505TRDU1

1,668

1.6320

XLON

10:52:01

00029095504TRDU1

800

1.6260

XLON

11:36:09

00029095910TRDU1

677

1.6260

XLON

11:36:09

00029095909TRDU1

145

1.6260

XLON

11:36:09

00029095911TRDU1

28

1.6180

XLON

12:46:02

00029096585TRDU1

2,123

1.6160

XLON

13:13:21

00029096848TRDU1

933

1.6160

XLON

13:13:21

00029096847TRDU1

144

1.6160

XLON

13:13:21

00029096846TRDU1

500

1.6060

XLON

13:57:54

00029097168TRDU1

2,659

1.6040

XLON

14:10:52

00029097256TRDU1

1,544

1.6020

XLON

14:47:20

00029097981TRDU1

1,555

1.6020

XLON

14:47:20

00029097980TRDU1

1,698

1.6000

XLON

15:05:28

00029098185TRDU1

2,731

1.6060

XLON

15:37:50

00029098482TRDU1

408

1.6060

XLON

15:37:50

00029098484TRDU1

1,586

1.6000

XLON

16:00:46

00029098752TRDU1

2,224

1.5980

XLON

16:21:32

00029099026TRDU1

 


