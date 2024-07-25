25.07.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

25 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 24 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,456 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

27,456

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9040

£1.6000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8780

£1.5780

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8949

£1.5912

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,560

1.8960

XDUB

10:49:30

00029100582TRDU1

766

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:44

00029100585TRDU1

690

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:44

00029100584TRDU1

2,817

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:49

00029100586TRDU1

2,817

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:51

00029100587TRDU1

1,143

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:54

00029100590TRDU1

1,674

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:54

00029100589TRDU1

1,143

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:54

00029100588TRDU1

1,431

1.9040

XDUB

10:49:55

00029100591TRDU1

4,252

1.9000

XDUB

10:50:11

00029100592TRDU1

418

1.9020

XDUB

11:24:34

00029100903TRDU1

1,100

1.9020

XDUB

11:24:34

00029100902TRDU1

1,100

1.9020

XDUB

11:24:34

00029100901TRDU1

1,074

1.9020

XDUB

11:24:34

00029100900TRDU1

1,975

1.9000

XDUB

11:54:16

00029101177TRDU1

2,095

1.9000

XDUB

11:54:16

00029101176TRDU1

2,205

1.9000

XDUB

12:59:45

00029101493TRDU1

1,930

1.9000

XDUB

13:17:04

00029101579TRDU1

4,267

1.8980

XDUB

13:18:23

00029101591TRDU1

2,163

1.8900

XDUB

13:39:48

00029101824TRDU1

1,986

1.8960

XDUB

14:31:06

00029102168TRDU1

1,828

1.8960

XDUB

14:33:42

00029102184TRDU1

375

1.8960

XDUB

14:33:42

00029102183TRDU1

100

1.8940

XDUB

14:38:01

00029102231TRDU1

1,514

1.8940

XDUB

14:38:01

00029102230TRDU1

1,514

1.8940

XDUB

14:38:01

00029102233TRDU1

1,514

1.8940

XDUB

14:38:01

00029102232TRDU1

1,462

1.8940

XDUB

14:38:01

00029102234TRDU1

2,104

1.8900

XDUB

14:48:02

00029102307TRDU1

2,017

1.8840

XDUB

14:59:36

00029102684TRDU1

2,211

1.8820

XDUB

15:09:26

00029102839TRDU1

2,068

1.8920

XDUB

15:23:28

00029102994TRDU1

2,014

1.8880

XDUB

15:40:06

00029103174TRDU1

2,092

1.8880

XDUB

15:57:11

00029103374TRDU1

1,127

1.8880

XDUB

15:57:11

00029103375TRDU1

1,332

1.8860

XDUB

16:02:58

00029103537TRDU1

467

1.8860

XDUB

16:10:31

00029103626TRDU1

804

1.8860

XDUB

16:10:31

00029103627TRDU1

2,162

1.8860

XDUB

16:10:31

00029103629TRDU1

179

1.8860

XDUB

16:10:31

00029103628TRDU1

1,920

1.8780

XDUB

16:19:30

00029103732TRDU1

1,294

1.8780

XDUB

16:19:30

00029103733TRDU1

296

1.8780

XDUB

16:21:37

00029103767TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,660

1.5960

XLON

08:37:03

00029099657TRDU1

71

1.5960

XLON

09:06:55

00029099846TRDU1

1,620

1.5960

XLON

09:06:55

00029099845TRDU1

1,674

1.5920

XLON

09:40:58

00029100067TRDU1

951

1.5920

XLON

10:19:00

00029100373TRDU1

254

1.5920

XLON

10:19:00

00029100372TRDU1

581

1.5920

XLON

10:19:00

00029100371TRDU1

1,520

1.6000

XLON

11:20:30

00029100872TRDU1

1,647

1.6000

XLON

11:39:43

00029101102TRDU1

3,128

1.5940

XLON

11:54:17

00029101178TRDU1

1,518

1.5920

XLON

13:18:26

00029101600TRDU1

1,511

1.5920

XLON

13:18:26

00029101599TRDU1

96

1.5860

XLON

14:40:22

00029102257TRDU1

293

1.5860

XLON

14:45:01

00029102291TRDU1

925

1.5860

XLON

14:45:01

00029102290TRDU1

1,405

1.5880

XLON

14:45:03

00029102293TRDU1

82

1.5880

XLON

14:45:03

00029102292TRDU1

276

1.5880

XLON

14:45:04

00029102294TRDU1

1,505

1.5860

XLON

14:49:19

00029102329TRDU1

275

1.5860

XLON

14:49:19

00029102327TRDU1

1,556

1.5860

XLON

14:49:19

00029102318TRDU1

1,591

1.5860

XLON

15:21:17

00029102958TRDU1

1,623

1.5860

XLON

15:21:17

00029102957TRDU1

1,619

1.5840

XLON

16:02:58

00029103536TRDU1

37

1.5780

XLON

16:28:13

00029103873TRDU1

32

1.5780

XLON

16:29:29

00029103874TRDU1

6

1.5780

XLON

16:29:32

00029103875TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 336292
EQS News ID: 1953475

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1953475&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,84 -1,71% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich im Freitagshandel etwas tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die US-Indizes beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen