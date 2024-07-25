Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,456 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 27,456 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9040 £1.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8780 £1.5780 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8949 £1.5912

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,560 1.8960 XDUB 10:49:30 00029100582TRDU1 766 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:44 00029100585TRDU1 690 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:44 00029100584TRDU1 2,817 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:49 00029100586TRDU1 2,817 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:51 00029100587TRDU1 1,143 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:54 00029100590TRDU1 1,674 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:54 00029100589TRDU1 1,143 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:54 00029100588TRDU1 1,431 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:55 00029100591TRDU1 4,252 1.9000 XDUB 10:50:11 00029100592TRDU1 418 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100903TRDU1 1,100 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100902TRDU1 1,100 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100901TRDU1 1,074 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100900TRDU1 1,975 1.9000 XDUB 11:54:16 00029101177TRDU1 2,095 1.9000 XDUB 11:54:16 00029101176TRDU1 2,205 1.9000 XDUB 12:59:45 00029101493TRDU1 1,930 1.9000 XDUB 13:17:04 00029101579TRDU1 4,267 1.8980 XDUB 13:18:23 00029101591TRDU1 2,163 1.8900 XDUB 13:39:48 00029101824TRDU1 1,986 1.8960 XDUB 14:31:06 00029102168TRDU1 1,828 1.8960 XDUB 14:33:42 00029102184TRDU1 375 1.8960 XDUB 14:33:42 00029102183TRDU1 100 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102231TRDU1 1,514 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102230TRDU1 1,514 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102233TRDU1 1,514 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102232TRDU1 1,462 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102234TRDU1 2,104 1.8900 XDUB 14:48:02 00029102307TRDU1 2,017 1.8840 XDUB 14:59:36 00029102684TRDU1 2,211 1.8820 XDUB 15:09:26 00029102839TRDU1 2,068 1.8920 XDUB 15:23:28 00029102994TRDU1 2,014 1.8880 XDUB 15:40:06 00029103174TRDU1 2,092 1.8880 XDUB 15:57:11 00029103374TRDU1 1,127 1.8880 XDUB 15:57:11 00029103375TRDU1 1,332 1.8860 XDUB 16:02:58 00029103537TRDU1 467 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103626TRDU1 804 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103627TRDU1 2,162 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103629TRDU1 179 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103628TRDU1 1,920 1.8780 XDUB 16:19:30 00029103732TRDU1 1,294 1.8780 XDUB 16:19:30 00029103733TRDU1 296 1.8780 XDUB 16:21:37 00029103767TRDU1

London Stock Exchange