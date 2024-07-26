Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8740 £1.5760 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8440 £1.5520 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8595 £1.5619

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,975 1.8500 XDUB 08:15:08 00029104293TRDU1 4,135 1.8460 XDUB 08:46:11 00029104553TRDU1 2,112 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105043TRDU1 999 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105042TRDU1 1,200 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105041TRDU1 1,923 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105040TRDU1 1,996 1.8560 XDUB 10:05:42 00029105233TRDU1 2,041 1.8560 XDUB 11:01:07 00029105865TRDU1 4,337 1.8540 XDUB 11:06:21 00029105877TRDU1 2,180 1.8540 XDUB 11:25:45 00029105989TRDU1 256 1.8520 XDUB 11:40:57 00029106128TRDU1 1,821 1.8520 XDUB 11:40:57 00029106129TRDU1 1,982 1.8560 XDUB 12:16:48 00029106471TRDU1 2,024 1.8520 XDUB 12:34:23 00029106611TRDU1 2,093 1.8480 XDUB 12:38:32 00029106645TRDU1 165 1.8440 XDUB 13:13:15 00029106921TRDU1 1,247 1.8500 XDUB 13:21:45 00029106979TRDU1 2,796 1.8500 XDUB 13:21:45 00029106980TRDU1 49 1.8440 XDUB 13:38:59 00029107164TRDU1 602 1.8460 XDUB 13:42:49 00029107193TRDU1 2,032 1.8480 XDUB 13:44:39 00029107208TRDU1 624 1.8620 XDUB 14:29:18 00029107601TRDU1 340 1.8620 XDUB 14:29:18 00029107600TRDU1 4,241 1.8660 XDUB 14:33:26 00029107776TRDU1 1,978 1.8640 XDUB 14:33:26 00029107777TRDU1 722 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108189TRDU1 973 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108188TRDU1 1,240 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108187TRDU1 964 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108186TRDU1 1,970 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108185TRDU1 2,171 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108184TRDU1 2,132 1.8680 XDUB 15:35:02 00029108768TRDU1 2,015 1.8660 XDUB 15:35:04 00029108772TRDU1 2,053 1.8660 XDUB 15:35:04 00029108771TRDU1 2,038 1.8660 XDUB 15:53:24 00029109076TRDU1 2,129 1.8640 XDUB 15:53:33 00029109079TRDU1 2,140 1.8640 XDUB 16:13:05 00029109532TRDU1 2,078 1.8640 XDUB 16:13:05 00029109531TRDU1 2,227 1.8720 XDUB 16:24:40 00029109904TRDU1

London Stock Exchange