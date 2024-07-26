Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26.07.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
26-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

26 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8740

£1.5760

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8440

£1.5520

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8595

£1.5619

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,975

1.8500

XDUB

08:15:08

00029104293TRDU1

4,135

1.8460

XDUB

08:46:11

00029104553TRDU1

2,112

1.8580

XDUB

09:52:14

00029105043TRDU1

999

1.8580

XDUB

09:52:14

00029105042TRDU1

1,200

1.8580

XDUB

09:52:14

00029105041TRDU1

1,923

1.8580

XDUB

09:52:14

00029105040TRDU1

1,996

1.8560

XDUB

10:05:42

00029105233TRDU1

2,041

1.8560

XDUB

11:01:07

00029105865TRDU1

4,337

1.8540

XDUB

11:06:21

00029105877TRDU1

2,180

1.8540

XDUB

11:25:45

00029105989TRDU1

256

1.8520

XDUB

11:40:57

00029106128TRDU1

1,821

1.8520

XDUB

11:40:57

00029106129TRDU1

1,982

1.8560

XDUB

12:16:48

00029106471TRDU1

2,024

1.8520

XDUB

12:34:23

00029106611TRDU1

2,093

1.8480

XDUB

12:38:32

00029106645TRDU1

165

1.8440

XDUB

13:13:15

00029106921TRDU1

1,247

1.8500

XDUB

13:21:45

00029106979TRDU1

2,796

1.8500

XDUB

13:21:45

00029106980TRDU1

49

1.8440

XDUB

13:38:59

00029107164TRDU1

602

1.8460

XDUB

13:42:49

00029107193TRDU1

2,032

1.8480

XDUB

13:44:39

00029107208TRDU1

624

1.8620

XDUB

14:29:18

00029107601TRDU1

340

1.8620

XDUB

14:29:18

00029107600TRDU1

4,241

1.8660

XDUB

14:33:26

00029107776TRDU1

1,978

1.8640

XDUB

14:33:26

00029107777TRDU1

722

1.8740

XDUB

15:00:42

00029108189TRDU1

973

1.8740

XDUB

15:00:42

00029108188TRDU1

1,240

1.8740

XDUB

15:00:42

00029108187TRDU1

964

1.8740

XDUB

15:00:42

00029108186TRDU1

1,970

1.8740

XDUB

15:00:42

00029108185TRDU1

2,171

1.8740

XDUB

15:00:42

00029108184TRDU1

2,132

1.8680

XDUB

15:35:02

00029108768TRDU1

2,015

1.8660

XDUB

15:35:04

00029108772TRDU1

2,053

1.8660

XDUB

15:35:04

00029108771TRDU1

2,038

1.8660

XDUB

15:53:24

00029109076TRDU1

2,129

1.8640

XDUB

15:53:33

00029109079TRDU1

2,140

1.8640

XDUB

16:13:05

00029109532TRDU1

2,078

1.8640

XDUB

16:13:05

00029109531TRDU1

2,227

1.8720

XDUB

16:24:40

00029109904TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,816

1.5520

XLON

08:41:10

00029104529TRDU1

37

1.5520

XLON

09:11:36

00029104687TRDU1

1,562

1.5520

XLON

09:11:36

00029104686TRDU1

1,949

1.5520

XLON

09:11:36

00029104685TRDU1

1,622

1.5600

XLON

10:13:38

00029105386TRDU1

1,604

1.5640

XLON

10:22:46

00029105557TRDU1

1,577

1.5600

XLON

11:06:24

00029105878TRDU1

1,562

1.5580

XLON

11:40:57

00029106130TRDU1

1,555

1.5580

XLON

12:36:15

00029106633TRDU1

1,556

1.5520

XLON

13:27:54

00029107042TRDU1

1,694

1.5520

XLON

13:27:54

00029107041TRDU1

3,017

1.5660

XLON

14:34:33

00029107782TRDU1

12

1.5720

XLON

15:02:13

00029108199TRDU1

3,302

1.5720

XLON

15:02:13

00029108198TRDU1

1,621

1.5660

XLON

15:37:19

00029108809TRDU1

1,994

1.5660

XLON

15:37:19

00029108808TRDU1

1,550

1.5700

XLON

15:53:47

00029109080TRDU1

510

1.5760

XLON

16:24:40

00029109903TRDU1

329

1.5760

XLON

16:24:40

00029109902TRDU1

458

1.5760

XLON

16:24:40

00029109901TRDU1

673

1.5760

XLON

16:24:40

00029109900TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 336596
EQS News ID: 1954573

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

