Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9100 £1.6100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8780 £1.5840 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8931 £1.5957

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,112,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,039 1.8820 XDUB 08:21:33 00029110365TRDU1 4,165 1.8880 XDUB 08:47:35 00029110538TRDU1 1,976 1.8840 XDUB 09:10:41 00029110699TRDU1 1,949 1.8840 XDUB 09:10:41 00029110700TRDU1 2,324 1.8960 XDUB 10:12:05 00029111080TRDU1 2,324 1.8940 XDUB 10:12:05 00029111081TRDU1 4,254 1.8860 XDUB 10:42:53 00029111364TRDU1 134 1.8860 XDUB 10:42:53 00029111365TRDU1 1,922 1.8840 XDUB 11:10:31 00029111507TRDU1 1,961 1.8840 XDUB 11:16:42 00029111542TRDU1 2,044 1.8820 XDUB 11:40:33 00029111645TRDU1 1,964 1.8800 XDUB 12:04:23 00029111736TRDU1 1,274 1.8800 XDUB 12:23:37 00029111850TRDU1 925 1.8800 XDUB 12:23:37 00029111851TRDU1 2,046 1.8780 XDUB 12:49:06 00029111945TRDU1 2,105 1.8820 XDUB 13:09:23 00029112045TRDU1 2,466 1.8880 XDUB 13:22:11 00029112108TRDU1 4,107 1.8940 XDUB 14:05:16 00029112486TRDU1 2,183 1.8920 XDUB 14:05:19 00029112487TRDU1 2,098 1.8960 XDUB 14:39:13 00029113105TRDU1 1,999 1.9000 XDUB 14:42:59 00029113161TRDU1 1,981 1.8980 XDUB 14:43:07 00029113162TRDU1 2,250 1.9020 XDUB 14:50:05 00029113668TRDU1 2,017 1.9100 XDUB 15:13:29 00029114165TRDU1 2,035 1.9080 XDUB 15:13:29 00029114166TRDU1 2,080 1.9040 XDUB 15:25:03 00029114242TRDU1 2,086 1.9000 XDUB 15:33:52 00029114308TRDU1 2,132 1.9100 XDUB 15:41:04 00029114353TRDU1 1,995 1.9020 XDUB 15:58:10 00029114453TRDU1 2,027 1.9020 XDUB 15:58:10 00029114454TRDU1 2,089 1.9020 XDUB 16:11:44 00029114530TRDU1 3,049 1.9060 XDUB 16:22:06 00029114593TRDU1

London Stock Exchange