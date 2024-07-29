29.07.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
29-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 26 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9100

£1.6100

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8780

£1.5840

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8931

£1.5957

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,112,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,039

1.8820

XDUB

08:21:33

00029110365TRDU1

4,165

1.8880

XDUB

08:47:35

00029110538TRDU1

1,976

1.8840

XDUB

09:10:41

00029110699TRDU1

1,949

1.8840

XDUB

09:10:41

00029110700TRDU1

2,324

1.8960

XDUB

10:12:05

00029111080TRDU1

2,324

1.8940

XDUB

10:12:05

00029111081TRDU1

4,254

1.8860

XDUB

10:42:53

00029111364TRDU1

134

1.8860

XDUB

10:42:53

00029111365TRDU1

1,922

1.8840

XDUB

11:10:31

00029111507TRDU1

1,961

1.8840

XDUB

11:16:42

00029111542TRDU1

2,044

1.8820

XDUB

11:40:33

00029111645TRDU1

1,964

1.8800

XDUB

12:04:23

00029111736TRDU1

1,274

1.8800

XDUB

12:23:37

00029111850TRDU1

925

1.8800

XDUB

12:23:37

00029111851TRDU1

2,046

1.8780

XDUB

12:49:06

00029111945TRDU1

2,105

1.8820

XDUB

13:09:23

00029112045TRDU1

2,466

1.8880

XDUB

13:22:11

00029112108TRDU1

4,107

1.8940

XDUB

14:05:16

00029112486TRDU1

2,183

1.8920

XDUB

14:05:19

00029112487TRDU1

2,098

1.8960

XDUB

14:39:13

00029113105TRDU1

1,999

1.9000

XDUB

14:42:59

00029113161TRDU1

1,981

1.8980

XDUB

14:43:07

00029113162TRDU1

2,250

1.9020

XDUB

14:50:05

00029113668TRDU1

2,017

1.9100

XDUB

15:13:29

00029114165TRDU1

2,035

1.9080

XDUB

15:13:29

00029114166TRDU1

2,080

1.9040

XDUB

15:25:03

00029114242TRDU1

2,086

1.9000

XDUB

15:33:52

00029114308TRDU1

2,132

1.9100

XDUB

15:41:04

00029114353TRDU1

1,995

1.9020

XDUB

15:58:10

00029114453TRDU1

2,027

1.9020

XDUB

15:58:10

00029114454TRDU1

2,089

1.9020

XDUB

16:11:44

00029114530TRDU1

3,049

1.9060

XDUB

16:22:06

00029114593TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

468

1.5860

XLON

08:10:02

00029110265TRDU1

1,180

1.5860

XLON

08:10:02

00029110266TRDU1

851

1.5900

XLON

08:47:35

00029110536TRDU1

562

1.5900

XLON

08:47:35

00029110537TRDU1

1,746

1.5900

XLON

08:49:52

00029110545TRDU1

1,623

1.5860

XLON

09:15:51

00029110723TRDU1

1,591

1.5980

XLON

10:12:05

00029111079TRDU1

174

1.5880

XLON

10:31:30

00029111207TRDU1

3

1.5880

XLON

10:31:30

00029111208TRDU1

47

1.5880

XLON

10:31:30

00029111209TRDU1

50

1.5900

XLON

10:42:53

00029111362TRDU1

1,540

1.5900

XLON

10:42:53

00029111363TRDU1

651

1.5880

XLON

11:10:31

00029111504TRDU1

59

1.5880

XLON

11:10:31

00029111505TRDU1

866

1.5880

XLON

11:10:31

00029111506TRDU1

1,533

1.5840

XLON

12:04:23

00029111735TRDU1

1,561

1.5840

XLON

12:49:06

00029111944TRDU1

1,683

1.5920

XLON

13:22:11

00029112107TRDU1

1,559

1.5900

XLON

13:46:48

00029112328TRDU1

3,047

1.6000

XLON

14:39:13

00029113104TRDU1

1,563

1.6000

XLON

14:39:35

00029113135TRDU1

1,593

1.6100

XLON

15:15:33

00029114204TRDU1

1,571

1.6080

XLON

15:26:21

00029114257TRDU1

37

1.6100

XLON

15:41:13

00029114354TRDU1

13

1.6100

XLON

15:41:13

00029114355TRDU1

1,529

1.6100

XLON

15:41:18

00029114356TRDU1

2,900

1.6080

XLON

16:25:48

00029114659TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 336897
EQS News ID: 1955509

 
