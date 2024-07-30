30.07.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

30 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 29 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9040

£1.6050

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8940

£1.5940

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8981

£1.6002

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,012,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

656

1.9040

XDUB

08:50:36

00029115062TRDU1

1,602

1.9040

XDUB

08:50:36

00029115063TRDU1

2,338

1.9020

XDUB

08:53:30

00029115069TRDU1

2,173

1.9020

XDUB

08:53:30

00029115070TRDU1

2,094

1.8980

XDUB

09:21:11

00029115146TRDU1

1,869

1.8960

XDUB

09:38:28

00029115308TRDU1

151

1.8960

XDUB

09:38:28

00029115309TRDU1

4,401

1.8980

XDUB

10:21:59

00029115458TRDU1

1,200

1.9000

XDUB

11:16:08

00029115639TRDU1

1,128

1.9000

XDUB

11:16:08

00029115640TRDU1

1,890

1.9000

XDUB

11:34:47

00029115647TRDU1

1,489

1.8980

XDUB

11:49:33

00029115663TRDU1

2,084

1.8980

XDUB

11:49:33

00029115664TRDU1

2,084

1.8980

XDUB

11:49:33

00029115665TRDU1

542

1.8980

XDUB

11:49:33

00029115666TRDU1

2,222

1.9000

XDUB

12:26:54

00029115749TRDU1

2,149

1.9020

XDUB

13:14:22

00029115853TRDU1

4,000

1.9000

XDUB

13:22:55

00029115861TRDU1

1,983

1.9000

XDUB

14:02:01

00029115982TRDU1

1,999

1.9000

XDUB

14:02:01

00029115983TRDU1

1,980

1.9000

XDUB

14:02:01

00029115984TRDU1

1,947

1.8980

XDUB

14:25:09

00029116031TRDU1

1,337

1.8980

XDUB

14:25:09

00029116032TRDU1

608

1.8980

XDUB

14:31:11

00029116051TRDU1

126

1.8980

XDUB

14:48:11

00029116244TRDU1

1,952

1.8980

XDUB

14:48:11

00029116245TRDU1

1,992

1.8980

XDUB

14:48:11

00029116246TRDU1

2,178

1.8980

XDUB

14:55:42

00029116309TRDU1

1,948

1.8960

XDUB

15:19:36

00029116531TRDU1

1,973

1.8960

XDUB

15:19:36

00029116532TRDU1

1,976

1.8960

XDUB

15:19:36

00029116533TRDU1

2,325

1.8940

XDUB

15:46:11

00029116742TRDU1

2,060

1.8940

XDUB

15:46:11

00029116743TRDU1

1,679

1.8940

XDUB

16:08:05

00029116817TRDU1

311

1.8940

XDUB

16:09:08

00029116821TRDU1

3,907

1.8940

XDUB

16:09:08

00029116822TRDU1

2,008

1.8940

XDUB

16:09:08

00029116823TRDU1

1,639

1.8960

XDUB

16:22:43

00029116907TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,982

1.6050

XLON

09:00:15

00029115090TRDU1

2,930

1.6040

XLON

09:38:11

00029115303TRDU1

357

1.6040

XLON

09:38:11

00029115304TRDU1

247

1.6040

XLON

09:38:11

00029115305TRDU1

1,487

1.6040

XLON

09:38:11

00029115306TRDU1

186

1.6020

XLON

11:45:10

00029115657TRDU1

1,955

1.6020

XLON

11:49:33

00029115667TRDU1

49

1.6000

XLON

12:25:37

00029115746TRDU1

2,299

1.6040

XLON

13:34:28

00029115881TRDU1

1,200

1.6040

XLON

13:34:28

00029115882TRDU1

1,725

1.6020

XLON

13:38:45

00029115900TRDU1

1,735

1.6020

XLON

13:38:45

00029115901TRDU1

1,731

1.6000

XLON

14:13:15

00029116010TRDU1

148

1.6000

XLON

14:13:15

00029116011TRDU1

307

1.5980

XLON

14:31:11

00029116048TRDU1

823

1.5980

XLON

14:31:11

00029116049TRDU1

670

1.5980

XLON

14:31:11

00029116050TRDU1

2,021

1.5980

XLON

15:19:36

00029116528TRDU1

1,719

1.5960

XLON

15:19:36

00029116529TRDU1

1,743

1.5960

XLON

15:19:36

00029116530TRDU1

1,708

1.5940

XLON

15:46:11

00029116741TRDU1

169

1.5940

XLON

16:22:43

00029116908TRDU1

2,809

1.5940

XLON

16:22:43

00029116909TRDU1

 


