Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30 July 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9040 £1.6050 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8940 £1.5940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8981 £1.6002

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,012,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 656 1.9040 XDUB 08:50:36 00029115062TRDU1 1,602 1.9040 XDUB 08:50:36 00029115063TRDU1 2,338 1.9020 XDUB 08:53:30 00029115069TRDU1 2,173 1.9020 XDUB 08:53:30 00029115070TRDU1 2,094 1.8980 XDUB 09:21:11 00029115146TRDU1 1,869 1.8960 XDUB 09:38:28 00029115308TRDU1 151 1.8960 XDUB 09:38:28 00029115309TRDU1 4,401 1.8980 XDUB 10:21:59 00029115458TRDU1 1,200 1.9000 XDUB 11:16:08 00029115639TRDU1 1,128 1.9000 XDUB 11:16:08 00029115640TRDU1 1,890 1.9000 XDUB 11:34:47 00029115647TRDU1 1,489 1.8980 XDUB 11:49:33 00029115663TRDU1 2,084 1.8980 XDUB 11:49:33 00029115664TRDU1 2,084 1.8980 XDUB 11:49:33 00029115665TRDU1 542 1.8980 XDUB 11:49:33 00029115666TRDU1 2,222 1.9000 XDUB 12:26:54 00029115749TRDU1 2,149 1.9020 XDUB 13:14:22 00029115853TRDU1 4,000 1.9000 XDUB 13:22:55 00029115861TRDU1 1,983 1.9000 XDUB 14:02:01 00029115982TRDU1 1,999 1.9000 XDUB 14:02:01 00029115983TRDU1 1,980 1.9000 XDUB 14:02:01 00029115984TRDU1 1,947 1.8980 XDUB 14:25:09 00029116031TRDU1 1,337 1.8980 XDUB 14:25:09 00029116032TRDU1 608 1.8980 XDUB 14:31:11 00029116051TRDU1 126 1.8980 XDUB 14:48:11 00029116244TRDU1 1,952 1.8980 XDUB 14:48:11 00029116245TRDU1 1,992 1.8980 XDUB 14:48:11 00029116246TRDU1 2,178 1.8980 XDUB 14:55:42 00029116309TRDU1 1,948 1.8960 XDUB 15:19:36 00029116531TRDU1 1,973 1.8960 XDUB 15:19:36 00029116532TRDU1 1,976 1.8960 XDUB 15:19:36 00029116533TRDU1 2,325 1.8940 XDUB 15:46:11 00029116742TRDU1 2,060 1.8940 XDUB 15:46:11 00029116743TRDU1 1,679 1.8940 XDUB 16:08:05 00029116817TRDU1 311 1.8940 XDUB 16:09:08 00029116821TRDU1 3,907 1.8940 XDUB 16:09:08 00029116822TRDU1 2,008 1.8940 XDUB 16:09:08 00029116823TRDU1 1,639 1.8960 XDUB 16:22:43 00029116907TRDU1

London Stock Exchange