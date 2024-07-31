+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

31-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

31 July 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 30 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9180

£1.6100

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8960

£1.5960

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9039

£1.6029

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,912,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,258

1.9000

XDUB

08:43:35

00029117459TRDU1

2,047

1.9000

XDUB

08:43:35

00029117460TRDU1

2,018

1.9000

XDUB

08:43:35

00029117461TRDU1

2,114

1.9000

XDUB

09:05:49

00029117660TRDU1

741

1.8980

XDUB

09:40:01

00029117794TRDU1

1,399

1.8980

XDUB

09:40:01

00029117795TRDU1

2,039

1.8980

XDUB

09:40:01

00029117796TRDU1

602

1.8960

XDUB

10:29:29

00029118012TRDU1

1,983

1.8960

XDUB

10:29:29

00029118013TRDU1

1,000

1.8960

XDUB

10:29:29

00029118014TRDU1

356

1.8960

XDUB

10:29:29

00029118015TRDU1

2,324

1.9000

XDUB

11:34:08

00029118206TRDU1

2,336

1.9000

XDUB

11:34:55

00029118209TRDU1

2,093

1.8960

XDUB

11:42:02

00029118235TRDU1

2,083

1.8960

XDUB

11:42:02

00029118236TRDU1

1,343

1.9020

XDUB

12:46:29

00029118426TRDU1

4,080

1.9000

XDUB

12:52:13

00029118428TRDU1

1,998

1.9000

XDUB

12:52:13

00029118429TRDU1

1,968

1.9060

XDUB

13:42:10

00029118526TRDU1

1,951

1.9060

XDUB

13:42:10

00029118527TRDU1

1,949

1.9060

XDUB

13:42:10

00029118528TRDU1

2,045

1.9100

XDUB

14:22:33

00029118659TRDU1

1,371

1.9040

XDUB

14:25:03

00029118686TRDU1

1,948

1.9040

XDUB

14:25:03

00029118687TRDU1

2,025

1.9180

XDUB

14:41:56

00029118979TRDU1

2,044

1.9160

XDUB

14:42:04

00029118980TRDU1

2,178

1.9140

XDUB

15:02:01

00029119057TRDU1

2,007

1.9120

XDUB

15:11:20

00029119091TRDU1

2,267

1.9120

XDUB

15:20:17

00029119150TRDU1

2,208

1.9100

XDUB

15:20:17

00029119151TRDU1

2,096

1.9080

XDUB

15:29:25

00029119252TRDU1

2,111

1.9020

XDUB

15:42:43

00029119277TRDU1

2,366

1.9080

XDUB

15:59:18

00029119346TRDU1

1,965

1.9060

XDUB

16:17:27

00029119436TRDU1

473

1.9040

XDUB

16:18:00

00029119447TRDU1

1,816

1.9040

XDUB

16:18:00

00029119448TRDU1

2,398

1.9040

XDUB

16:20:57

00029119476TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,820

1.5980

XLON

08:45:40

00029117471TRDU1

1,773

1.5980

XLON

08:45:40

00029117472TRDU1

3,495

1.6000

XLON

09:40:01

00029117793TRDU1

1,488

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118033TRDU1

49

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118034TRDU1

4

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118035TRDU1

1

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118036TRDU1

44

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118037TRDU1

4

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118038TRDU1

1

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118039TRDU1

174

1.5960

XLON

10:33:51

00029118040TRDU1

49

1.6000

XLON

12:02:11

00029118246TRDU1

1,987

1.6000

XLON

12:03:49

00029118247TRDU1

409

1.6020

XLON

12:59:32

00029118443TRDU1

1,508

1.6020

XLON

12:59:32

00029118444TRDU1

1,722

1.6080

XLON

13:40:11

00029118522TRDU1

1,828

1.6040

XLON

13:42:10

00029118529TRDU1

1,707

1.6040

XLON

14:05:07

00029118571TRDU1

1,777

1.6080

XLON

14:23:46

00029118665TRDU1

1,927

1.6100

XLON

14:42:04

00029118981TRDU1

1,776

1.6060

XLON

15:11:53

00029119092TRDU1

286

1.6080

XLON

15:13:45

00029119101TRDU1

294

1.6080

XLON

15:13:45

00029119102TRDU1

266

1.6080

XLON

15:13:45

00029119103TRDU1

1,691

1.6060

XLON

15:29:25

00029119251TRDU1

1,766

1.6020

XLON

16:18:00

00029119446TRDU1

2,154

1.6020

XLON

16:21:05

00029119478TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 337468
EQS News ID: 1957501

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

