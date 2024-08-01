+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 08:00:20

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

01 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 31 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9140

£1.6080

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8940

£1.5980

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9028

£1.6039

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,812,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

657

1.9040

XDUB

08:32:35

00029119825TRDU1

2,028

1.9120

XDUB

08:36:27

00029119883TRDU1

1,980

1.9120

XDUB

08:36:27

00029119884TRDU1

2,112

1.9140

XDUB

08:36:27

00029119882TRDU1

2,314

1.9100

XDUB

09:08:33

00029119994TRDU1

2,316

1.9100

XDUB

09:22:25

00029120097TRDU1

1,955

1.9060

XDUB

09:57:44

00029120196TRDU1

1,948

1.9060

XDUB

09:57:44

00029120197TRDU1

2,030

1.9060

XDUB

10:20:40

00029120297TRDU1

2,031

1.9060

XDUB

10:57:00

00029120363TRDU1

2,038

1.9060

XDUB

10:57:00

00029120364TRDU1

1,978

1.9060

XDUB

11:39:39

00029120480TRDU1

4,036

1.9040

XDUB

11:47:41

00029120495TRDU1

1,771

1.9040

XDUB

12:21:05

00029120743TRDU1

2,016

1.9040

XDUB

12:21:05

00029120744TRDU1

451

1.9040

XDUB

12:21:05

00029120745TRDU1

2,100

1.9000

XDUB

12:39:27

00029120764TRDU1

2,119

1.8980

XDUB

13:10:00

00029120820TRDU1

2,181

1.9040

XDUB

14:01:43

00029120942TRDU1

2,162

1.9040

XDUB

14:21:34

00029120979TRDU1

12

1.9020

XDUB

14:22:18

00029120983TRDU1

3,979

1.9020

XDUB

14:22:18

00029120984TRDU1

2,356

1.8960

XDUB

14:44:34

00029121043TRDU1

2,303

1.8940

XDUB

14:44:35

00029121045TRDU1

4,108

1.8960

XDUB

15:06:23

00029121157TRDU1

1,234

1.9000

XDUB

15:38:29

00029121385TRDU1

208

1.9000

XDUB

15:38:29

00029121386TRDU1

705

1.9000

XDUB

15:38:29

00029121387TRDU1

177

1.9000

XDUB

15:38:29

00029121388TRDU1

2,112

1.9000

XDUB

15:49:59

00029121482TRDU1

6,702

1.8980

XDUB

15:53:10

00029121503TRDU1

2,169

1.8980

XDUB

16:22:06

00029122007TRDU1

1,250

1.9000

XDUB

16:24:52

00029122128TRDU1

2,462

1.9000

XDUB

16:24:52

00029122129TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,934

1.6060

XLON

08:46:16

00029119932TRDU1

1,921

1.6080

XLON

09:22:25

00029120100TRDU1

1,967

1.6080

XLON

09:22:25

00029120101TRDU1

1,859

1.6080

XLON

10:20:40

00029120296TRDU1

1,713

1.6080

XLON

10:25:41

00029120310TRDU1

1,691

1.6060

XLON

11:47:41

00029120493TRDU1

1,704

1.6060

XLON

11:47:41

00029120494TRDU1

223

1.6040

XLON

12:36:40

00029120763TRDU1

1,675

1.6020

XLON

12:59:02

00029120807TRDU1

49

1.6040

XLON

14:16:00

00029120957TRDU1

1,697

1.6040

XLON

14:22:18

00029120980TRDU1

1,934

1.6040

XLON

14:22:18

00029120981TRDU1

1,756

1.6040

XLON

14:22:18

00029120982TRDU1

1,673

1.5980

XLON

14:44:35

00029121044TRDU1

105

1.5980

XLON

14:44:38

00029121046TRDU1

19

1.5980

XLON

14:44:38

00029121047TRDU1

1,744

1.6020

XLON

15:07:40

00029121162TRDU1

2,186

1.6000

XLON

15:53:10

00029121497TRDU1

59

1.6000

XLON

15:53:10

00029121498TRDU1

2

1.6000

XLON

15:53:10

00029121499TRDU1

131

1.6000

XLON

15:53:10

00029121500TRDU1

100

1.6000

XLON

15:53:10

00029121501TRDU1

1,159

1.6000

XLON

15:53:10

00029121502TRDU1

720

1.6000

XLON

16:24:53

00029122130TRDU1

709

1.6000

XLON

16:24:53

00029122131TRDU1

1,270

1.6000

XLON

16:24:53

00029122132TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 337761
EQS News ID: 1958537

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

