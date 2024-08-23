23.08.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
23-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8920  

£1.6040

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8640

£1.5840

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8734

£1.5920

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,551,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

73

1.8680

XDUB

08:12:36

00029159027TRDU1

1,776

1.8660

XDUB

08:24:36

00029159077TRDU1

2,401

1.8700

XDUB

09:13:22

00029159325TRDU1

2,458

1.8680

XDUB

09:13:22

00029159326TRDU1

1,233

1.8640

XDUB

09:13:25

00029159327TRDU1

1,175

1.8640

XDUB

09:13:26

00029159328TRDU1

2,437

1.8740

XDUB

10:19:05

00029159661TRDU1

2,523

1.8740

XDUB

10:19:05

00029159662TRDU1

1,598

1.8720

XDUB

10:19:06

00029159663TRDU1

2,530

1.8680

XDUB

10:22:47

00029159680TRDU1

2,891

1.8680

XDUB

10:58:36

00029159921TRDU1

484

1.8740

XDUB

11:46:59

00029160129TRDU1

1,785

1.8740

XDUB

11:46:59

00029160130TRDU1

2,435

1.8740

XDUB

12:19:30

00029160215TRDU1

2,756

1.8740

XDUB

12:31:47

00029160254TRDU1

2,688

1.8720

XDUB

13:14:33

00029160345TRDU1

2,450

1.8720

XDUB

13:22:11

00029160360TRDU1

2,321

1.8720

XDUB

13:39:46

00029160389TRDU1

790

1.8700

XDUB

13:47:00

00029160405TRDU1

66

1.8700

XDUB

13:47:00

00029160406TRDU1

2,448

1.8720

XDUB

14:03:22

00029160471TRDU1

2,409

1.8700

XDUB

14:14:59

00029160495TRDU1

4,726

1.8680

XDUB

14:49:44

00029160823TRDU1

857

1.8680

XDUB

14:50:02

00029160831TRDU1

1,901

1.8680

XDUB

14:50:02

00029160832TRDU1

2,618

1.8700

XDUB

15:02:32

00029161078TRDU1

220

1.8720

XDUB

15:12:15

00029161306TRDU1

349

1.8720

XDUB

15:12:15

00029161307TRDU1

4

1.8720

XDUB

15:14:51

00029161370TRDU1

238

1.8720

XDUB

15:14:51

00029161371TRDU1

1,250

1.8720

XDUB

15:15:55

00029161377TRDU1

1,269

1.8720

XDUB

15:15:55

00029161378TRDU1

4,338

1.8680

XDUB

15:18:51

00029161396TRDU1

64

1.8920

XDUB

15:46:48

00029161618TRDU1

2,719

1.8920

XDUB

15:46:49

00029161619TRDU1

2,350

1.8920

XDUB

15:51:21

00029161729TRDU1

559

1.8900

XDUB

15:51:21

00029161730TRDU1

1,734

1.8900

XDUB

15:51:21

00029161731TRDU1

2,626

1.8820

XDUB

15:58:23

00029161933TRDU1

2,562

1.8760

XDUB

16:08:12

00029162046TRDU1

2,889

1.8800

XDUB

16:25:26

00029162274TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,306

1.5900

XLON

12:20:41

00029160218TRDU1

2,438

1.5920

XLON

13:14:20

00029160344TRDU1

2,407

1.5900

XLON

13:46:59

00029160404TRDU1

2,337

1.5880

XLON

14:14:59

00029160493TRDU1

2,314

1.5880

XLON

14:14:59

00029160494TRDU1

2,050

1.5900

XLON

15:07:43

00029161148TRDU1

290

1.5900

XLON

15:07:43

00029161149TRDU1

2,414

1.5840

XLON

15:21:01

00029161413TRDU1

2,315

1.6040

XLON

15:51:21

00029161728TRDU1

141

1.5960

XLON

15:58:23

00029161934TRDU1

2,166

1.5960

XLON

15:58:23

00029161935TRDU1

3,822

1.5960

XLON

16:25:14

00029162272TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 342328
EQS News ID: 1973491

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973491&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

