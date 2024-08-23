Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 August 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8920 £1.6040 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8640 £1.5840 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8734 £1.5920

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,551,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 73 1.8680 XDUB 08:12:36 00029159027TRDU1 1,776 1.8660 XDUB 08:24:36 00029159077TRDU1 2,401 1.8700 XDUB 09:13:22 00029159325TRDU1 2,458 1.8680 XDUB 09:13:22 00029159326TRDU1 1,233 1.8640 XDUB 09:13:25 00029159327TRDU1 1,175 1.8640 XDUB 09:13:26 00029159328TRDU1 2,437 1.8740 XDUB 10:19:05 00029159661TRDU1 2,523 1.8740 XDUB 10:19:05 00029159662TRDU1 1,598 1.8720 XDUB 10:19:06 00029159663TRDU1 2,530 1.8680 XDUB 10:22:47 00029159680TRDU1 2,891 1.8680 XDUB 10:58:36 00029159921TRDU1 484 1.8740 XDUB 11:46:59 00029160129TRDU1 1,785 1.8740 XDUB 11:46:59 00029160130TRDU1 2,435 1.8740 XDUB 12:19:30 00029160215TRDU1 2,756 1.8740 XDUB 12:31:47 00029160254TRDU1 2,688 1.8720 XDUB 13:14:33 00029160345TRDU1 2,450 1.8720 XDUB 13:22:11 00029160360TRDU1 2,321 1.8720 XDUB 13:39:46 00029160389TRDU1 790 1.8700 XDUB 13:47:00 00029160405TRDU1 66 1.8700 XDUB 13:47:00 00029160406TRDU1 2,448 1.8720 XDUB 14:03:22 00029160471TRDU1 2,409 1.8700 XDUB 14:14:59 00029160495TRDU1 4,726 1.8680 XDUB 14:49:44 00029160823TRDU1 857 1.8680 XDUB 14:50:02 00029160831TRDU1 1,901 1.8680 XDUB 14:50:02 00029160832TRDU1 2,618 1.8700 XDUB 15:02:32 00029161078TRDU1 220 1.8720 XDUB 15:12:15 00029161306TRDU1 349 1.8720 XDUB 15:12:15 00029161307TRDU1 4 1.8720 XDUB 15:14:51 00029161370TRDU1 238 1.8720 XDUB 15:14:51 00029161371TRDU1 1,250 1.8720 XDUB 15:15:55 00029161377TRDU1 1,269 1.8720 XDUB 15:15:55 00029161378TRDU1 4,338 1.8680 XDUB 15:18:51 00029161396TRDU1 64 1.8920 XDUB 15:46:48 00029161618TRDU1 2,719 1.8920 XDUB 15:46:49 00029161619TRDU1 2,350 1.8920 XDUB 15:51:21 00029161729TRDU1 559 1.8900 XDUB 15:51:21 00029161730TRDU1 1,734 1.8900 XDUB 15:51:21 00029161731TRDU1 2,626 1.8820 XDUB 15:58:23 00029161933TRDU1 2,562 1.8760 XDUB 16:08:12 00029162046TRDU1 2,889 1.8800 XDUB 16:25:26 00029162274TRDU1

London Stock Exchange