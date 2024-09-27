+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
27.09.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

27 September 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 September 2024 it purchased a total of 95,148 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,148

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9480

  

£1.6220

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9300

£1.6120

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9417

£1.6178

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,111,164 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

648

1.9300

XDUB

12:33:33

00029252194TRDU1

2,057

1.9320

XDUB

12:45:29

00029252368TRDU1

732

1.9400

XDUB

13:01:28

00029252557TRDU1

1,515

1.9400

XDUB

13:01:28

00029252556TRDU1

634

1.9400

XDUB

13:01:28

00029252555TRDU1

2,087

1.9400

XDUB

13:01:28

00029252554TRDU1

1,700

1.9400

XDUB

13:01:28

00029252553TRDU1

4,274

1.9400

XDUB

13:30:11

00029252850TRDU1

3,729

1.9460

XDUB

14:20:58

00029253444TRDU1

3,950

1.9460

XDUB

14:20:58

00029253443TRDU1

1,397

1.9460

XDUB

14:20:58

00029253442TRDU1

2,447

1.9460

XDUB

14:20:58

00029253445TRDU1

1,410

1.9480

XDUB

14:40:15

00029253932TRDU1

3,095

1.9480

XDUB

14:40:15

00029253931TRDU1

306

1.9460

XDUB

14:52:24

00029254230TRDU1

876

1.9460

XDUB

14:52:24

00029254229TRDU1

1,028

1.9460

XDUB

14:52:24

00029254228TRDU1

1,397

1.9440

XDUB

15:04:01

00029254516TRDU1

1,947

1.9440

XDUB

15:04:01

00029254515TRDU1

2,599

1.9440

XDUB

15:04:01

00029254514TRDU1

2,011

1.9440

XDUB

15:04:01

00029254513TRDU1

2,032

1.9440

XDUB

15:04:01

00029254512TRDU1

1,920

1.9440

XDUB

15:24:08

00029255079TRDU1

1,923

1.9440

XDUB

15:24:08

00029255078TRDU1

1,993

1.9440

XDUB

15:24:08

00029255077TRDU1

1,920

1.9440

XDUB

15:24:08

00029255076TRDU1

11

1.9380

XDUB

15:29:19

00029255187TRDU1

1,902

1.9400

XDUB

15:31:12

00029255205TRDU1

300

1.9400

XDUB

15:31:12

00029255204TRDU1

2,095

1.9360

XDUB

15:41:01

00029255393TRDU1

2,161

1.9360

XDUB

15:41:01

00029255392TRDU1

2,178

1.9340

XDUB

15:48:27

00029255645TRDU1

1,320

1.9400

XDUB

16:03:10

00029256141TRDU1

716

1.9400

XDUB

16:03:10

00029256140TRDU1

2,291

1.9380

XDUB

16:05:48

00029256235TRDU1

3,932

1.9380

XDUB

16:05:48

00029256234TRDU1

179

1.9380

XDUB

16:11:35

00029256470TRDU1

1,990

1.9380

XDUB

16:11:35

00029256471TRDU1

1,446

1.9380

XDUB

16:25:34

00029256890TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,000

1.6180

XLON

13:29:07

00029252830TRDU1

4,397

1.6180

XLON

13:30:05

00029252848TRDU1

4,430

1.6220

XLON

14:21:01

00029253458TRDU1

1,582

1.6220

XLON

14:40:29

00029253934TRDU1

525

1.6220

XLON

14:40:29

00029253935TRDU1

4,139

1.6180

XLON

15:24:08

00029255074TRDU1

817

1.6160

XLON

15:24:38

00029255091TRDU1

1,251

1.6160

XLON

15:24:38

00029255092TRDU1

2,161

1.6120

XLON

15:48:13

00029255629TRDU1

3,054

1.6140

XLON

16:25:34

00029256888TRDU1

644

1.6140

XLON

16:25:34

00029256889TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 349415
EQS News ID: 1996767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

