Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27 September 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 September 2024 it purchased a total of 95,148 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,148 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9480 £1.6220 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9300 £1.6120 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9417 £1.6178

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,111,164 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 648 1.9300 XDUB 12:33:33 00029252194TRDU1 2,057 1.9320 XDUB 12:45:29 00029252368TRDU1 732 1.9400 XDUB 13:01:28 00029252557TRDU1 1,515 1.9400 XDUB 13:01:28 00029252556TRDU1 634 1.9400 XDUB 13:01:28 00029252555TRDU1 2,087 1.9400 XDUB 13:01:28 00029252554TRDU1 1,700 1.9400 XDUB 13:01:28 00029252553TRDU1 4,274 1.9400 XDUB 13:30:11 00029252850TRDU1 3,729 1.9460 XDUB 14:20:58 00029253444TRDU1 3,950 1.9460 XDUB 14:20:58 00029253443TRDU1 1,397 1.9460 XDUB 14:20:58 00029253442TRDU1 2,447 1.9460 XDUB 14:20:58 00029253445TRDU1 1,410 1.9480 XDUB 14:40:15 00029253932TRDU1 3,095 1.9480 XDUB 14:40:15 00029253931TRDU1 306 1.9460 XDUB 14:52:24 00029254230TRDU1 876 1.9460 XDUB 14:52:24 00029254229TRDU1 1,028 1.9460 XDUB 14:52:24 00029254228TRDU1 1,397 1.9440 XDUB 15:04:01 00029254516TRDU1 1,947 1.9440 XDUB 15:04:01 00029254515TRDU1 2,599 1.9440 XDUB 15:04:01 00029254514TRDU1 2,011 1.9440 XDUB 15:04:01 00029254513TRDU1 2,032 1.9440 XDUB 15:04:01 00029254512TRDU1 1,920 1.9440 XDUB 15:24:08 00029255079TRDU1 1,923 1.9440 XDUB 15:24:08 00029255078TRDU1 1,993 1.9440 XDUB 15:24:08 00029255077TRDU1 1,920 1.9440 XDUB 15:24:08 00029255076TRDU1 11 1.9380 XDUB 15:29:19 00029255187TRDU1 1,902 1.9400 XDUB 15:31:12 00029255205TRDU1 300 1.9400 XDUB 15:31:12 00029255204TRDU1 2,095 1.9360 XDUB 15:41:01 00029255393TRDU1 2,161 1.9360 XDUB 15:41:01 00029255392TRDU1 2,178 1.9340 XDUB 15:48:27 00029255645TRDU1 1,320 1.9400 XDUB 16:03:10 00029256141TRDU1 716 1.9400 XDUB 16:03:10 00029256140TRDU1 2,291 1.9380 XDUB 16:05:48 00029256235TRDU1 3,932 1.9380 XDUB 16:05:48 00029256234TRDU1 179 1.9380 XDUB 16:11:35 00029256470TRDU1 1,990 1.9380 XDUB 16:11:35 00029256471TRDU1 1,446 1.9380 XDUB 16:25:34 00029256890TRDU1

London Stock Exchange