22.10.2024 08:00:20

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                         22 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

150,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.130

£1.776

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.110

£1.760

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.118069

£1.764842

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,280,853 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

452

2.130

XDUB

 08:31:47

00071955427TRLO0

5351

2.125

XDUB

 09:34:20

00071957244TRLO0

5231

2.120

XDUB

 10:26:45

00071959526TRLO0

4024

2.110

XDUB

 11:38:22

00071961425TRLO0

910

2.110

XDUB

 11:38:22

00071961426TRLO0

293

2.120

XDUB

 13:19:40

00071964530TRLO0

8000

2.120

XDUB

 13:19:40

00071964531TRLO0

2023

2.120

XDUB

 13:19:40

00071964532TRLO0

8000

2.120

XDUB

 13:19:40

00071964533TRLO0

4527

2.120

XDUB

 13:19:40

00071964534TRLO0

8000

2.120

XDUB

 13:19:40

00071964535TRLO0

717

2.120

XDUB

 13:19:40

00071964536TRLO0

1177

2.120

XDUB

 13:43:01

00071965363TRLO0

7439

2.120

XDUB

 14:32:30

00071967158TRLO0

1000

2.120

XDUB

 14:32:30

00071967159TRLO0

2560

2.120

XDUB

 14:32:30

00071967160TRLO0

8000

2.120

XDUB

 14:32:46

00071967168TRLO0

3733

2.120

XDUB

 14:32:46

00071967169TRLO0

8000

2.120

XDUB

 14:52:31

00071968011TRLO0

1000

2.120

XDUB

 14:52:31

00071968012TRLO0

1100

2.120

XDUB

 14:52:31

00071968013TRLO0

116

2.120

XDUB

 14:52:31

00071968014TRLO0

7298

2.120

XDUB

 14:57:31

00071968210TRLO0

8000

2.120

XDUB

 15:07:41

00071968563TRLO0

1000

2.120

XDUB

 15:07:41

00071968564TRLO0

531

2.120

XDUB

 15:07:41

00071968565TRLO0

417

2.120

XDUB

 15:07:41

00071968566TRLO0

2990

2.115

XDUB

 15:24:06

00071969738TRLO0

2500

2.115

XDUB

 15:24:06

00071969739TRLO0

7000

2.120

XDUB

 15:29:23

00071970036TRLO0

1000

2.120

XDUB

 15:29:23

00071970037TRLO0

1448

2.120

XDUB

 15:29:23

00071970038TRLO0

1941

2.115

XDUB

 15:33:14

00071970359TRLO0

3465

2.115

XDUB

 15:42:09

00071970763TRLO0

1600

2.115

XDUB

 15:55:30

00071971525TRLO0

1000

2.115

XDUB

 15:55:30

00071971526TRLO0

250

2.115

XDUB

 15:55:30

00071971527TRLO0

580

2.115

XDUB

 15:55:30

00071971528TRLO0

1214

2.115

XDUB

 15:55:30

00071971529TRLO0

584

2.115

XDUB

 15:55:30

00071971530TRLO0

10

2.115

XDUB

 15:55:30

00071971531TRLO0

249

2.115

XDUB

 16:00:10

00071971689TRLO0

1000

2.115

XDUB

 16:00:10

00071971690TRLO0

531

2.115

XDUB

 16:00:10

00071971691TRLO0

1800

2.115

XDUB

 16:00:10

00071971692TRLO0

1000

2.115

XDUB

 16:04:00

00071971830TRLO0

1717

2.115

XDUB

 16:04:00

00071971831TRLO0

1203

2.115

XDUB

 16:04:00

00071971832TRLO0

1000

2.115

XDUB

 16:07:10

00071971993TRLO0

1361

2.115

XDUB

 16:07:10

00071971994TRLO0

2998

2.115

XDUB

 16:07:10

00071971995TRLO0

6654

2.110

XDUB

 16:12:04

00071972251TRLO0

2970

2.110

XDUB

 16:17:09

00071972539TRLO0

322

2.110

XDUB

 16:17:09

00071972540TRLO0

2714

2.110

XDUB

 16:17:09

00071972541TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

604

177.60

XLON

 08:55:04

00071955991TRLO0

648

177.60

XLON

 08:55:04

00071955992TRLO0

567

177.60

XLON

 08:55:04

00071955993TRLO0

412

177.60

XLON

 08:55:04

00071955994TRLO0

274

177.00

XLON

 09:37:17

00071957301TRLO0

1300

177.00

XLON

 09:58:25

00071958363TRLO0

1138

177.00

XLON

 09:58:25

00071958364TRLO0

382

176.40

XLON

 11:10:22

00071960451TRLO0

378

176.40

XLON

 11:17:22

00071960620TRLO0

652

176.40

XLON

 11:17:22

00071960621TRLO0

664

176.40

XLON

 11:17:22

00071960622TRLO0

572

176.40

XLON

 11:17:22

00071960623TRLO0

819

176.40

XLON

 11:17:22

00071960624TRLO0

206

176.40

XLON

 11:21:22

00071960742TRLO0

662

176.40

XLON

 11:21:22

00071960743TRLO0

664

176.40

XLON

 11:21:22

00071960744TRLO0

647

176.40

XLON

 11:21:22

00071960745TRLO0

138

176.20

XLON

 11:44:20

00071961753TRLO0

1800

176.20

XLON

 12:17:44

00071963156TRLO0

949

176.20

XLON

 12:17:44

00071963157TRLO0

133

176.40

XLON

 12:35:11

00071963563TRLO0

1006

176.40

XLON

 12:35:11

00071963564TRLO0

1500

176.40

XLON

 12:35:18

00071963566TRLO0

297

176.40

XLON

 13:31:06

00071964974TRLO0

3179

176.40

XLON

 13:31:06

00071964975TRLO0

1023

176.60

XLON

 13:35:35

00071965124TRLO0

1899

176.60

XLON

 13:35:47

00071965140TRLO0

945

176.60

XLON

 14:18:47

00071966575TRLO0

1758

176.60

XLON

 14:18:49

00071966577TRLO0

606

176.80

XLON

 14:32:40

00071967164TRLO0

4313

176.80

XLON

 14:32:40

00071967165TRLO0

2746

176.80

XLON

 14:45:40

00071967671TRLO0

2844

176.40

XLON

 14:57:31

00071968211TRLO0

3178

176.40

XLON

 15:13:21

00071969081TRLO0

152

176.40

XLON

 15:13:21

00071969082TRLO0

1212

176.20

XLON

 15:24:07

00071969740TRLO0

2133

176.20

XLON

 15:24:07

00071969741TRLO0

7600

176.00

XLON

 16:23:28

00071972948TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 354187
EQS News ID: 2012881

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012881&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

