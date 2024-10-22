Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 October 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.130 £1.776 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.110 £1.760 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.118069 £1.764842

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,280,853 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 452 2.130 XDUB 08:31:47 00071955427TRLO0 5351 2.125 XDUB 09:34:20 00071957244TRLO0 5231 2.120 XDUB 10:26:45 00071959526TRLO0 4024 2.110 XDUB 11:38:22 00071961425TRLO0 910 2.110 XDUB 11:38:22 00071961426TRLO0 293 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964530TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964531TRLO0 2023 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964532TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964533TRLO0 4527 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964534TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964535TRLO0 717 2.120 XDUB 13:19:40 00071964536TRLO0 1177 2.120 XDUB 13:43:01 00071965363TRLO0 7439 2.120 XDUB 14:32:30 00071967158TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 14:32:30 00071967159TRLO0 2560 2.120 XDUB 14:32:30 00071967160TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 14:32:46 00071967168TRLO0 3733 2.120 XDUB 14:32:46 00071967169TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968011TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968012TRLO0 1100 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968013TRLO0 116 2.120 XDUB 14:52:31 00071968014TRLO0 7298 2.120 XDUB 14:57:31 00071968210TRLO0 8000 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968563TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968564TRLO0 531 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968565TRLO0 417 2.120 XDUB 15:07:41 00071968566TRLO0 2990 2.115 XDUB 15:24:06 00071969738TRLO0 2500 2.115 XDUB 15:24:06 00071969739TRLO0 7000 2.120 XDUB 15:29:23 00071970036TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 15:29:23 00071970037TRLO0 1448 2.120 XDUB 15:29:23 00071970038TRLO0 1941 2.115 XDUB 15:33:14 00071970359TRLO0 3465 2.115 XDUB 15:42:09 00071970763TRLO0 1600 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971525TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971526TRLO0 250 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971527TRLO0 580 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971528TRLO0 1214 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971529TRLO0 584 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971530TRLO0 10 2.115 XDUB 15:55:30 00071971531TRLO0 249 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971689TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971690TRLO0 531 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971691TRLO0 1800 2.115 XDUB 16:00:10 00071971692TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 16:04:00 00071971830TRLO0 1717 2.115 XDUB 16:04:00 00071971831TRLO0 1203 2.115 XDUB 16:04:00 00071971832TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 16:07:10 00071971993TRLO0 1361 2.115 XDUB 16:07:10 00071971994TRLO0 2998 2.115 XDUB 16:07:10 00071971995TRLO0 6654 2.110 XDUB 16:12:04 00071972251TRLO0 2970 2.110 XDUB 16:17:09 00071972539TRLO0 322 2.110 XDUB 16:17:09 00071972540TRLO0 2714 2.110 XDUB 16:17:09 00071972541TRLO0

London Stock Exchange