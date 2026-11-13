Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



13-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





13 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8000

£ 2.3400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7750

£ 2.3200

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7866



£ 2.3289



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,240,804 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 539 2.7750 XDUB 08:35:00 00031090588TRDU0 539 2.7750 XDUB 08:35:00 00031090589TRDU0 301 2.7750 XDUB 08:35:00 00031090590TRDU0 1,018 2.7750 XDUB 08:35:01 00031090591TRDU0 2,442 2.7900 XDUB 08:53:55 00031090658TRDU0 256 2.7900 XDUB 09:15:30 00031090717TRDU0 535 2.7900 XDUB 09:19:26 00031090718TRDU0 2,007 2.7900 XDUB 09:19:26 00031090719TRDU0 535 2.7900 XDUB 09:41:05 00031090775TRDU0 811 2.7900 XDUB 09:41:05 00031090776TRDU0 259 2.7900 XDUB 09:41:05 00031090777TRDU0 200 2.7900 XDUB 09:50:09 00031090806TRDU0 123 2.7900 XDUB 09:50:09 00031090807TRDU0 2,110 2.7900 XDUB 09:50:09 00031090808TRDU0 1,195 2.7900 XDUB 10:21:29 00031090884TRDU0 323 2.7900 XDUB 10:21:29 00031090885TRDU0 1,155 2.7900 XDUB 10:21:29 00031090886TRDU0 48 2.7800 XDUB 10:46:39 00031090898TRDU0 732 2.7800 XDUB 10:46:39 00031090899TRDU0 338 2.7800 XDUB 10:46:39 00031090900TRDU0 5,362 2.8000 XDUB 11:43:18 00031090996TRDU0 2,702 2.8000 XDUB 12:05:02 00031091008TRDU0 2,622 2.8000 XDUB 12:05:16 00031091009TRDU0 498 2.7950 XDUB 12:53:06 00031091114TRDU0 2,063 2.7950 XDUB 12:53:06 00031091115TRDU0 2,486 2.7800 XDUB 13:28:00 00031091258TRDU0 2,391 2.7800 XDUB 13:46:45 00031091286TRDU0 2,699 2.7800 XDUB 14:04:31 00031091307TRDU0 190 2.7800 XDUB 14:23:36 00031091335TRDU0 1,012 2.7800 XDUB 14:23:36 00031091336TRDU0 1,429 2.7800 XDUB 14:23:36 00031091337TRDU0 1,235 2.7900 XDUB 14:54:52 00031091558TRDU0 1,355 2.7900 XDUB 14:54:52 00031091559TRDU0 2,392 2.7900 XDUB 14:54:52 00031091560TRDU0 1,494 2.7900 XDUB 14:57:18 00031091577TRDU0 319 2.7900 XDUB 14:57:18 00031091578TRDU0 937 2.7900 XDUB 14:57:18 00031091579TRDU0 4,375 2.7800 XDUB 15:00:55 00031091591TRDU0 2,400 2.7800 XDUB 15:30:53 00031091867TRDU0 2,766 2.7850 XDUB 15:43:50 00031091908TRDU0 2,465 2.7850 XDUB 15:52:19 00031091952TRDU0 2,434 2.7800 XDUB 15:52:30 00031091953TRDU0 4,953 2.7800 XDUB 15:52:30 00031091954TRDU0 934 2.7800 XDUB 16:23:42 00031092128TRDU0 3,021 2.7800 XDUB 16:25:06 00031092139TRDU0

London Stock Exchange