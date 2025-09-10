CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Soars In Pre-Market On Announcement Of Oversubscribed Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp. (CAMP) are surging 110.5 percent during pre-market hours on Tuesday following the company's announcement about oversubscribed private placement of upto $100 million.

The company's shares are trading at $4.19, up 110.5 percent, over the previous close of $1.65 on the Nasdaq.

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund the development of CMP-SYNGAP-01 for patients with SYNGAP1-related disorder, which is expected to commence by second half of 2026. It plans to provide $50 million financing in upfront, followed by upto an additional $50 million based on certain milestones.

Concurrently, the company announced the resignation of James Boylan, Ravi Thadhani, and Paula Ragan from its Board. Following this, Doug Williams was appointed as Board Chair, while Steven Holtzman was transitioned from Board Chair to Independent Director.

Meanwhile, Daniel Tardiff has been selected as Chief Scientific Officer, effective October 1, 2025.