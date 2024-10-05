12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
05.10.2024 14:30:00

Can Chargepoint Cut Its Way to Profits? It's Trying!

Chargepoint (NYSE: CHPT) is something of a picks-and-shovels play in the electric-vehicle (EV) sector. Providing the things that a growing industry needs has long been a strong business model, but Chargepoint is struggling to earn a profit. That's why it just announced plans to cut costs.Is this really a good idea?Chargepoint supports the EV industry by building, selling, and operating EV charging infrastructure. The company covers everything from EV chargers people use at home to the charging systems used by auto fleets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

