24.10.2024 10:50:00
Can Roku's Stock Get Back to Its All-Time High?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was a hot growth stock in 2021. And while its business is still growing, things have admittedly slowed down for the company. It has, however, expanded beyond just selling streaming sticks and those opportunities look to be putting it on track to generate $1 billion in quarterly revenue.As interest rates declined, bullishness appears to be picking up, and Roku's stock is now up 35% in the past six months. Is there any chance for the streaming stock to get back to the all-time high of $490.76 it hit a few years ago?Roku has a popular streaming platform that can make it easy for users to have one place to access all their varied streaming options. As content becomes more segregated, it's almost inevitable for cord-cutters to rely on more than just one streaming service, especially if they want to watch sports.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
