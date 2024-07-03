Canadian Market Might Trend Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stocks might be targeting a positive trend on Wednesday.

Gold futures are gaining, while crude oil and brent futures are looking ahead to achieve slightly higher prices.

S&P/TSX Composite Index finished on Tuesday at 21,953.80, up 8.92 percent or 0.36 percent.

The Canadian trade deficit widened to C$1.9 Billion in May.

In the corporate sector, Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Wednesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire LifeLabs, a provider of community laboratory tests for millions of Canadians, from OMERS for a value of approximately C$1.35 billion, including net debt.

LifeLabs will retain its brand, Canadian headquarters, and management after the acquisition is closed.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 102.08 points or 1.35 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 180.08 points or 0.99 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 38.92 points or 0.48 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 23.56 points or 0.20 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.21 percent.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory. The U.S. major averages finished higher on Tuesday. The Dow ended with a gain of 162.33 points or 0.41 percent at 39,331.85.

The S&P 500 settled at 5,509.01, gaining 33.92 points or 0.62%, while the Nasdaq advanced 149.46 points or 0.84 percent, to 18,028.76.

On the economic front, the consensus for ADP Employment Report for June was 161,000, however, that climbed by 150,000 Jobs. The index was at 152,000 in the prior month.

The consensus for International Trade in Goods and Services for May is a deficit of $76 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $74.6 billion.

The U.S. Labor Department's Jobless Claims climbed more than expected to 238,000. The consensus was 233K, while it was up 233K in the previous week.

The PMI Composite Final for June will be published at 9.45 am ET. In May, the composite index was up 54.6. The consensus for services index is 55.1, while it was up 54.8 in the prior month.

The Factory Orders for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in the prior month.

The ISM Services Index for June is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.0, while it was up 53.8 in May.