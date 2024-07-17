17.07.2024 20:47:09

Canadian Market Notably Lower As Technology, Materials Shares Decline Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in technology sectors after Dutch semiconductor firm ASLM issued a profit warning. Materials shares are the other major losers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 153.70 points or 0.67% at 22,841.69 a little while ago.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down nearly 3%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is down more than 8%, and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is lower by 7.3%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) is down 6%. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is down about 1.1%. The company today announced the launch of CylanceMDR Pro, a cutting-edge managed detection and response or MDR service built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI. CylanceMDR Pro will be available July 31.

Materials stock Aya Gold & Silver Inc (AYA.TO) is down more than 6%. Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Ero Copper Corp (ERO.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO) and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) are down 3 to 4.5%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer - Dow knackt erneut Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag an, wohingegen die deutsche Börsen Verluste verbuchte. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen