Canadian Market Slightly Down In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trade Thursday morning with investors making cautious moves, looking for directional cues.

Materials shares are weak. Technology stocks are among the other notable losers. A few stocks from communications and financials sectors are moving higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 47.23 points or 0.21% at 22,803.94 about a quarter before noon.

Tenaz Energy Corp (TNZ.TO) shares are soaring 36%. The stock is up after the company signed an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of NAM Offshore B.V. for $180.33 million.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO) is up 5.8% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is gaining 5%. Versa Bank (VBNK.TO), K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL.TO), Hydro One (H.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are up 1 to 3%.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is declining 4.3%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is down 2.7%, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are down 1 to 1.7%.

