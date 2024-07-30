30.07.2024 22:19:00

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses.

