Cardea Successfully Closes $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. ("Cardea” or the "Company”), an emerging global asset management firm, today announced the closing of a $15 million convertible note financing round. The funds raised will be used to further accelerate the Company’s growth through strategic acquisitions and technological infrastructure enhancements.

The oversubscribed convertible note round included both existing shareholders and new strategic partners.

Jordan Waring, Chairman and Group CEO of Cardea said, "This financing advances our plan to enhance our balance sheet and capital position as we generate strong organic and inorganic asset growth. The proceeds from this round will enable us to pursue strategic opportunities that will drive long-term value for all our stakeholders. We thank our investors and strategic partners for their ongoing trust and support.”

Neil Fillary, President and International CEO of Cardea added, "The successful closure of this convertible note round provides us ample flexibility as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy. We appreciate the confidence investors have in Cardea’s future. We are well positioned to continue to expand our asset base through our robust pipeline of strategic acquisitions as well as continued client expansions and wins.”

Additional Information

On August 17, 2023, Cardea entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GBBK), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon the completion of the transaction, Cardea will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq”). The transaction is expected to provide Cardea with financing to fund its growth strategy globally. Cardea aims to create value through aggregation and integration, bringing new and innovative wealth management solutions to acquisitions as they are integrated.

About Cardea

Cardea is an emerging leader in global asset, wealth and investment management committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to its clients. With a strong focus on growth and operational excellence through open architecture and disciplined investment portfolios, Cardea develops tailored strategies to match the ambitions and needs of each of its advisors and clients. For more information, visit https://cardeacap.com/.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While GBBK may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on blockchain related technology, economy, industries, and solutions.

