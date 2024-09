Casino Stocks Were the Big Winners This Week

Shares of casino stocks with exposure to Macao had a great week this week after China announced economic stimulus plans.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) jumped as much as 31.5%, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) was up 22.2%, and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 21.9% this week. The three stocks were up 30.3%, 21.7%, and 21.3% respectively as of 2 p.m. ET on Friday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool