Castle Biosciences Earns a Top Workplaces USA Award for the Second Consecutive Year

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has received a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award from Energage. This is the second year in a row that Castle has received this national award, recognizing the Company for its exceptional workplace culture.

Recipients of the Top Workplaces USA award are chosen solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, which include 15 "culture drivers” that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

"We are incredibly honored to have once again earned a Top Workplaces USA award,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "At Castle, we are dedicated to our employees and to working together to improve patient care. I am constantly in awe of the commitment and passion of our employees, to whom we owe many thanks for this significant distinction.”

Castle has received numerous awards recognizing its strong company culture, innovation, leadership and overall company performance. More information regarding specific awards can be found on the Company’s website.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together™.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

