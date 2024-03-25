Castle Biosciences Earns a Top Workplaces USA Award for the Third Consecutive Year

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has received a Top Workplaces USA award for the third consecutive year. The national award program by Energage and USA Today celebrates organizations that have built exceptional workplace cultures. Castle was ranked 28th among 370 participating U.S. companies with 500-999 employees.

"I am so proud to accept this award once again on behalf of our exceptional employees, to whom I credit this honor,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer at Castle Biosciences. "At Castle, our work to improve health through innovative tests that guide patient care is vitally important, but it’s the people — our valued Castle team members — who make Castle special. We have worked hard to create a work environment that truly supports our employees’ needs by providing an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, competitive compensation packages, industry-leading benefits and a healthy work/life balance. The feedback we receive from our employees each year via this survey allows us to continually evaluate and improve upon our strong company culture.”

Top Workplace designations are garnered solely through anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The confidential survey measures 15 culture drivers that are indicative of successful organizations, such as alignment, execution and connection. Castle’s survey participation rate of 95% and employee engagement score of 86% were both above the benchmark averages of 61% and 75%, respectively, for other similar healthcare companies participating in the Top Workplaces program.

In addition to the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the Company has earned several past national and regional awards in this program, including:

Top Workplaces Industry, 2023 (Healthcare, ranking third out of 84 firms)

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence, 2023 and 2022 (Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Purpose & Values, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development)

Top Workplaces Houston, 2023, 2022 and 2021

Top Workplaces Arizona, 2023 and 2022

The comprehensive list of 2024 Top Workplaces USA can be found on USAToday.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

