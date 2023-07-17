Castle Biosciences Honored as an Arizona Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has earned a second consecutive Arizona Top Workplace award from AZ Central, the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper.

"We are thrilled to have once again been recognized as a Top Workplace in Arizona; this award is especially meaningful as it is based on feedback from our employees and is a testament to our unique workplace culture,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer at Castle Biosciences. "We are truly grateful for our exceptional Castle team members who believe in our vision of keeping people first and show up each day, passionate about improving patient care.”

Top Workplace designations are garnered solely through anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The confidential survey measures 15 culture drivers that are indicative of successful organizations, such as alignment, execution and connection. Castle’s survey participation rate of 89% and employee engagement score of 81% were both well above the benchmark averages of 59% and 53%, respectively, for other similar healthcare companies participating in the Top Workplaces program.

Earlier this year, Castle also earned five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for continued excellence in the following areas of its workplace culture:

Innovation , for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

, for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance. Work-Life Flexibility , for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

, for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance. Compensation & Benefits , for providing packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

, for providing packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry. Leadership, for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction, listening to what matters most to employees and using that insight in decision making.

for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction, listening to what matters most to employees and using that insight in decision making. Purpose & Values, for successfully communicating the company mission and integrating those aspirations into the culture.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717865176/en/