Castle Biosciences’ Medical Director to Present at the Precision Medicine World Conference 2023

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that the Company’s medical director, Matthew Goldberg, M.D., F.A.A.D., board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, will present at the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC®) 2023, being held Jan. 25-27 in Santa Clara, California.

Dr. Goldberg’s presentation, titled "Using Molecular Diagnostics to Inform Cancer Management Decisions,” will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time as part of Track 3: Diagnostics and Molecular Profiling in the Clinic. Dr. Goldberg will highlight several tests within Castle’s skin cancer and gastroenterology portfolios, including DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-SCC and the TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus test, and demonstrate how the personalized information the tests provide can help clinicians make more informed treatment decisions in the care of their patients to potentially improve patient outcomes.

"Castle Biosciences is a leading company in the precision medicine space that is committed to transforming disease management for skin cancers and Barrett’s esophagus,” said Dr. Goldberg. "By focusing on disease states with significant unmet clinical need, we leverage our innovative in-house testing platforms to provide meaningful improvements to diagnostic or risk stratification approaches across the various disease states where we offer molecular testing.

"While there is much discussion about the promise of personalized medicine, Castle’s tests have the potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to the healthcare system. I am looking forward to sharing concrete examples during my discussion of how molecular testing technologies can be clinically accessed for the benefit of patient care today.”

Dr. Goldberg has served as Castle’s medical director since 2020 and supports Castle’s commercialized and pipeline tests. He graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University and received his medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Goldberg completed his dermatology residency at the University of California, San Francisco, and completed a dermatopathology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern.

Conference presentation content will be available to registered attendees only. Visit https://www.pmwcintl.com/ for more information and registration details.

About Precision Medicine World Conference

PMWC, the "Precision Medicine World Conference,” is the largest and original annual conference dedicated to precision medicine. PMWC’s mission is to bring together recognized leaders, top global researchers and medical professionals, and innovators across healthcare and biotechnology sectors to showcase practical content that helps close the knowledge gap between different sectors, thereby catalyzing cross-functional fertilization and collaboration in an effort to accelerate the development and spread of precision medicine.

Since 2009, PMWC has been recognized as a vital cornerstone for all constituents of the health care and biotechnology community, providing an exceptional forum for the exchange of information about the latest advances in technology, in clinical implementation, research and in all aspects related to the regulatory and reimbursement sectors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the potential of our tests and the personalized information they provide to help clinicians make more informed treatment decisions in the care of their patients to potentially improve patient outcomes, reduce costs to the healthcare system, and be clinically accessed for the benefit of patient care today. The words "can,” "potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings, including with respect to the diagnostic and prognostic tests discussed in this press release; actual application of our tests may not provide the aforementioned benefits to patients; insufficient coverage of or reimbursement for our tests from government and commercial payors could limit our ability to reduce costs to the healthcare system; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005080/en/