Castle Biosciences Ranked Third Among 2023 Top Workplaces in the Healthcare Industry

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has earned a Top Workplaces National Industry Award, ranking third among 84 Top Workplaces in the healthcare industry. Castle has earned several additional Top Workplace awards this year, including Top Workplaces USA and Arizona Top Workplace awards, both for the second consecutive year, as well as five Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership and Purpose & Values.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace in the healthcare industry and earning a top ranking nationally is a humbling achievement that we are most proud of,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer at Castle Biosciences. "People come first at Castle, and our unique culture reflects that mindset. We credit this award and our ongoing success to our dedicated employees, who are committed to helping us empower clinicians and patients with personalized information that can inform important healthcare decisions.”

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage chief executive officer. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

