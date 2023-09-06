Castle Biosciences to Highlight Clinical Value of IDgenetix® Test at Psych Congress 2023

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, will share a poster detailing new data regarding the Company’s IDgenetix® test at the upcoming Psych Congress 2023 conference, being held in Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 6-10. IDgenetix is Castle’s advanced pharmacogenomic (PGx) test that combines a patient’s drug-drug, drug-gene and lifestyle-factor interactions into a comprehensive test report designed to guide medication selection and management for patients with neuropsychiatric conditions, such as depression and anxiety.

Details regarding the poster are included below:

Poster title: The Importance of Incorporating Drug-Drug Interactions and Lifestyle Factors in Pharmacogenomics-Guided Medication Management for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder in a Randomized Controlled Trial

Poster #: 83

Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, from 1:30-3 p.m. Central time each day

Posters will remain on display while the exhibit hall is open, Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon-3:30 p.m. Central time each day. Additionally, posters will be available for viewing in the HMP (Healthcare Made Practical) Conferences mobile app and published on HMP Global’s Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Learning Network 30-60 days after the event ends.

About IDgenetix®

IDgenetix® is an advanced pharmacogenomic (PGx) test designed to guide medication selection and management for patients with neuropsychiatric conditions, such as depression and anxiety. IDgenetix provides important genetic information to clinicians to help guide personalized treatment plans for their patients, with a goal of helping patients achieve faster therapeutic response and improving their chances of remission by identifying appropriate medications more efficiently than the standard-of-care, trial-and-error approach. IDgenetix integrates drug-gene, drug-drug and lifestyle-factor interactions in a clinically actionable report and is supported by a published, peer-reviewed randomized controlled trial that demonstrated clinical utility over the standard of care when physicians reviewed IDgenetix results prior to prescribing a medication. More information can be found at www.IDgenetix.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

