03.09.2024 03:56:10

Cathay Pacific Begins A350 Fleet Inspection Following Engine Failure Incident

(RTTNews) - Cathay Pacific Airways announced it has begun inspecting all its Airbus A350 jets following the in-flight failure of an engine component on flight CX383 to Zurich earlier on Monday. This incident marked the first failure of this particular engine component on any A350 aircraft worldwide.

The Airline stated that it promptly alerted the aircraft and engine manufacturers, as well as its regulators, about the issue. As a precautionary measure, the airline has proactively initiated a fleet-wide inspection of its 48 A350 aircraft. This thorough inspection process is currently underway and is expected to be completed today. So far, the airline have identified several similar engine components that require replacement; spare parts have been secured, and repair work is in progress.

As a result, several aircraft will be out of service for a few days, impacting its operating schedules, Cathay Pacific said.

The airline noted that it has cancelled 24 return flights scheduled until the end of Tuesday, and all affected customers have been informed and provided with alternative travel options. It will issue another update as soon as possible tomorrow regarding any additional cancellations.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsstart am Mittwoch Verluste verbuchen. An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen