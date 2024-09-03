Cathay Pacific Begins A350 Fleet Inspection Following Engine Failure Incident

(RTTNews) - Cathay Pacific Airways announced it has begun inspecting all its Airbus A350 jets following the in-flight failure of an engine component on flight CX383 to Zurich earlier on Monday. This incident marked the first failure of this particular engine component on any A350 aircraft worldwide.

The Airline stated that it promptly alerted the aircraft and engine manufacturers, as well as its regulators, about the issue. As a precautionary measure, the airline has proactively initiated a fleet-wide inspection of its 48 A350 aircraft. This thorough inspection process is currently underway and is expected to be completed today. So far, the airline have identified several similar engine components that require replacement; spare parts have been secured, and repair work is in progress.

As a result, several aircraft will be out of service for a few days, impacting its operating schedules, Cathay Pacific said.

The airline noted that it has cancelled 24 return flights scheduled until the end of Tuesday, and all affected customers have been informed and provided with alternative travel options. It will issue another update as soon as possible tomorrow regarding any additional cancellations.