Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Both Own This Dirt-Cheap Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Time to Buy?

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett share few investment traits. Buffett helped build Berkshire Hathaway into one of the world's most successful investment firms by owning mostly blue-chip stocks to generate steady cash flow. By comparison, Wood's Ark Invest navigates the capital markets through a series of high-risk, high-reward opportunities in emerging market themes such as artificial intelligence (AI) or biotechnology.Nevertheless, Berkshire and Ark Invest both own positions in "Magnificent Seven" member Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). While it's not a major position for either investor, I think there are several reasons why both Wood and Buffett are attracted to such a stock.Below, I'll detail what catalysts Amazon has and why I see the stock as an absolute bargain right now.