Cathie Wood Owns These 2 AI Stocks. Should You?

Everyone wants a piece of the fast-growing and highly promising artificial intelligence (AI) market. Various famous names on Wall Street have somewhat different picks in the field, although the same few select corporations seem to get most of the attention. Perhaps the average investor can learn a lot by turning to these Wall Street gurus and cheating off their notes.With that as a backdrop, let's consider two AI picks among Cathie Wood's favorites: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX). Ark Invest, the asset management company Wood leads, has both stocks in its top 20 combined holdings.But should investors follow Wood's lead with these AI picks? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel