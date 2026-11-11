Celestica Aktie

Celestica ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 914782 / ISIN: CA15101Q1081

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11.11.2026 06:04:24

Celestica: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

In its third-quarter 2026 financial results and investor day call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Celestica (NYSE:CLS) announced that full-year 2027 revenue is projected to reach $40 billion behind accelerating demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The enterprise hardware manufacturer is rapidly expanding production capacity and working capital investments to meet multiyear commitments from major technology customers. Three key takeaways from the presentation outline how the company is positioning itself for sustained growth.

Demand for high-speed network switches in data centers is shifting rapidly toward faster transmission speeds. Management projects 1.6T (terabit per second) networking equipment will generate more revenue than 800G units in 2027 as hyperscale cloud providers upgrade their infrastructure.

Tech leaders are moving beyond off-the-shelf graphics processors toward application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), custom microchips engineered for specialized artificial intelligence workloads. Celestica is building hardware for major custom chip programs, including Google's tensor processing unit (TPU) platform and OpenAI's Jalapeño architecture.

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