(RTTNews) - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday stated it is discontinuing development of barzolvolimab in atopic dermatitis (AD) after the Phase 2 trial missed its primary and secondary endpoints.

Barzolvolimab is an investigational antibody that targets mast cells by binding to a specific part of the KIT receptor and inhibiting its activity. Mast cells drive inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions.

The Phase 2 study enrolled 131 patients with moderate-to-severe AD. Patients were randomized to receive subcutaneous injections of barzolvolimab at either 150 or 300 mg every four weeks after an initial 450-mg loading dose, or placebo, during a 16-week placebo-controlled treatment phase.

The primary endpoint assessed the percentage change from baseline in the weekly average of daily Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) scores at week 16 compared with placebo.

Key secondary endpoints included the percentage improvement in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores and the proportion of patients achieving an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 or 1.

Neither of the dose met the primary and key secondary endpoints. Although some benefit was observed with barzolvolimab, the improvements did not meet the company's internal threshold for continued development, added the company.

Celldex continues Phase 3 development of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism (SD).

It also plans a biologics license application (BLA) filing for CSU in 2027 and expects to announce additional indications by year-end.

Celldex shares have traded between $22.33 and $45.14 over the past 1 year.

CLDX closed Thursday's trade at $27.96, up 1.49%.