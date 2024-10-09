|
09.10.2024 02:11:43
CenterPoint Energy To Advance Resilience And Monitor System Assets For Extreme Weather Events
(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy announced an agreement to work with Technosylva to utilize predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to better prepare CenterPoint's assets in extreme weather prone regions.
The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding enabling CenterPoint to leverage Technosylva's leading extreme weather risk predictive analytics and mitigation solutions throughout CenterPoint's entire network and will focus on an all-weather hazards approach.
The collaboration is part of CenterPoint's $21 billion commitment over the next five years to electric and natural gas resilience initiatives, including improved reliability and system modernization.
Technosylva's risk monitoring platform combines high-resolution modeling, predictive analytics, and real-time data to provide actionable insights into extreme weather events and threats to network assets. The software runs hundreds of millions of extreme weather simulations each day, delivering real-time and near-term risk forecasts. This enables customers to anticipate potential risks, identify areas of concern, and take proactive measures to minimize outages.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CenterPoint Energy Inc.
|26,60
|-0,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Aufschläge an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Dienstagshandel nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag leichte Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.