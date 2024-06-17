|
17.06.2024 14:54:41
CF Industries Names Gregory Cameron EVP And CFO
(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), a manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, announced Monday that its Board of Directors has elected Gregory Cameron as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 17.
He succeeds Christopher Bohn, who was recently promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Cameron will report to Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, and serve as a member of the senior leadership team.
Cameron most recently served as president and chief financial officer of Bloom Energy, a solid oxide fuel cell technology company. He joined Bloom Energy in 2020 as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Prior to Bloom Energy, he held a series of senior roles at General Electric over 26 years in various roles.
