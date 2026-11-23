(RTTNews) - On Monday, Chaince Digital Holdings (CD) announced that its subsidiary, Chaince Compute, signed a binding joint venture agreement with Bitlakedata to develop an artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (AI/HPC) data center in Big Lake, Texas.

The proposed joint venture is expected to be owned 60% by Chaince Compute and 40% by Bit Lake. Bit Lake currently has 15 MW of grid-connected power at its Big Lake, Texas site, with 5 MW available for the first phase, subject to utility approval.

The data center could eventually expand to 25 MW by acquiring additional power capacity in two separate 10 MW phases, depending on tenant commitments and regulatory approvals.

The parties plan to establish the joint venture and sign definitive agreements within 90 days, failing which either party may terminate the agreement.

On the Nasdaq, the shares are trading 0.45 percent up at $4.5100 in the after hours. The shares closed Monday's trading 18.68 percent up.