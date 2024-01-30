Changes in the Management Board of Coop Finants AS

The Supervisory Council of Coop Finants AS, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, decided today, 30.01.2024, to elect Karin Ossipova as a new Member of the Board of Coop Finants AS. Ossipova's authorization starts on 01.02.2024 and lasts until the merger of Coop Finants AS with the parent company Coop Pank AS. The merger is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. More information about the merger is published here.



The powers of Jörgen Jõulu, the current board member of Coop Finants AS, expire on 31.01.2024.

Karin Ossipova works as the Head of Mortgage Lending at Coop Pank since 2017. Karin Ossipova was also a member of the management board of Coop Finants in years 2017–2018. She graduated the Estonian University of Life Sciences in Economics and Organisation in 1993.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 180 300 everyday banking customers. Coop Pank uses the synergy between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking services closer to home. The bank's strategic owner is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 320 stores.

