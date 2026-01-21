Charles Schwab Aktie

Charles Schwab für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 14:28:21

Charles Schwab Q4 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), a financial services company, on Wednesday reported net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $2.46 billion from $1.84 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share $1.33 versus $0.94 last year.

Adjusted net income surged to $2.56 billion from $1.97 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.39 versus $1.01 last year.

Revenue increased to $6.34 billion from $5.33 billion in the prior year.

Bank deposits declined to $239.87 billion from $244.17 billion in the prior year.

Bank loans increased to $431.14 billion from $426.44 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, The Charles Schwab 1.81% lesser at $99.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Charles Schwab

mehr Nachrichten