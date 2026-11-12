Charter Communications: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 6, 2026, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced a fundamental shift in its operating model to reverse recent internet customer losses. This strategic pivot focuses on cost reduction and operational speed to support long-term free cash flow growth. Three key takeaways from management's comments stand out for long-term investors.

Management launched a new operating structure to streamline decision-making and eliminate non-essential projects. It aims to extract an incremental $2 billion in annualized run-rate operating expense savings, or ongoing operational costs, over the next 18 months.

Charter Communications closed its acquisition of Cox Communications, adding 11 million passings, which are homes and businesses reachable by the network, alongside over 5 million customers. Management expects to capture over $1 billion in transaction synergies, or cost savings, from combining corporate operations.

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