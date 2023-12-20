Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Selects Guidewire Cloud for the Next Phase of Transformation Journey

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (Citizens) has selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core businesses, simplify IT operations, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its policyholders. Citizens has been a Guidewire customer since 2011 and will now migrate its self-managed installations of all the InsuranceSuite products - ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter, and BillingCenter - onto Guidewire Cloud.

"We are pleased that Citizens has entrusted Guidewire with their cloud transformations to enhance customer service,” said David Laker, chief sales officer, Guidewire. "We admire the company’s mission of efficiently providing property insurance protection in Florida to those who are, in good faith, entitled to obtain coverage through the private market but are unable to do so, while also providing levels of customer service that are comparable to the standards of the private market. We look forward to working with them as they continue along their transformation journey.”

