Clariant Aktie

WKN: 895929 / ISIN: CH0012142631

10.11.2025 08:15:00

Clariant catalysts will power the Ecoplanta: Europe's first waste-to-methanol plant

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced its collaboration in Repsol’s pioneering methanol plant in El Morell near Tarragona, Spain. The Ecoplanta project will be the first of its kind in Europe to convert municipal waste into renewable methanol. The facility will operate using Enerkem’s advanced waste gasification process, supported by a range of Clariant’s syngas purification catalysts and its highly active MegaMax methanol synthesis catalysts. Scheduled for completion in 2029, the plant will use 400,000 tons of non-recyclable solid municipal waste annually to produce 240,000 tons of methanol.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Clariant AG
