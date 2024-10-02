CNN, Reuters Launch Digital Paywalls

(RTTNews) - Global news organizations CNN, owned by media conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as Thomson Reuters Corp. announced their plans to launch digital paywalls, with a view to developing new digital revenue streams aiming to support their work in journalism around the world.

CNN, in an internal memo, said it is starting to ask some of its visitors to pay $3.99 a month for access, noting that it would be laying the first bricks in a so-called paywall that should help to meet the bill for its journalism over time.

Alex MacCallum, CNN's executive vice president of digital products and services, while outlining the plan, on Tuesday said, "Starting today, we are asking users in the United States to pay a small recurring fee for unlimited access to CNN.com's world-class articles." The subscription plan is being launched in a preliminary form that will expand in the months ahead.

Reuters in a statement announced its plan to launch digital subscriptions for its website and mobile app in early October. The subscription plan will be available to users at a globally accessible price of $1 a week, allowing cost-efficient, unlimited access to its trusted, accurate and unbiased news coverage.

The news agency added that its pricing plan is simple and transparent, and that there are no introductory offers or surprise price increases.

Reuters, plans to offer its website and app users access to a limited number of articles per month before issuing an offer to subscribe.

Digital subscriptions will be available first in Canada, followed by multiple countries in Europe and the United States before expanding it to other countries. Users get transparent subscription pricing with no up-front discount periods, step-ups or surprises, and they can easily cancel at any time.

CNN intends to generate subscriptions with its core offerings. The average visitor to its website, who may only read a few articles a month, will not be prompted to pay at this time. MacCallum explained that only after users consume a certain number of free articles, they will be prompted to subscribe. One will get unlimited access to CNN.com's articles, as well as benefits like exclusive election features, original documentaries, a curated daily selection of CNN's most distinctive journalism, and fewer digital ads.

Some CNN content will remain fully accessible though without a subscription, including the CNN homepage, breaking news live stories, standalone video pages, and sponsored articles.

Over time, CNN expects to invest in various new products and businesses in the future.

Mark Thompson, the chairman and chief executive of CNN, earlier had stated that CNN would create subscription-ready products that will provide need-to-know news, analysis and context in compelling new formats and experiences, starting with CNN.com's first subscription product launching before the end of 2024.