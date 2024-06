Coca-Cola Is a Rock-Solid Dividend King, but So Is This Dirt Cheap Stock That's Down 13% in the Past 3 Months

When it comes to dividend stocks, Coca-Cola is a model of consistency, having raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. Coke's track record for dividend raises, 3.1% yield, and recession-resistant business model make it one of the safest passive income plays out there. But there may be an even better Dividend King to buy now.Target (NYSE: TGT) has staged quite a comeback since collapsing to a three-year low in early October 2023. But the stock has cooled off recently, falling 13% in the past three months. Here's why Target isn't out of the woods yet, why the dividend stock could remain under pressure, and why it is ultimately worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel