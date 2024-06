Coffee Holding Terminates Merger Agreement With Delta Corp. Holdings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coffee Holding Co. (JVA) announced that it has terminated the previously announced merger agreement with Delta Corp. Holdings Limited. The merger and share exchange agreement was originally announced on September 30, 2022.

"After almost two years of attempting to get our previously announced merger with Delta over the finish line, and as the shareholder vote from April to approve the merger proved unsuccessful, the board of directors has elected to terminate the Merger Agreement and move forward as an independent company," said Andrew Gordon, Coffee Holding's CEO.