Columbia Care Continues Momentum in Virginia with Opening of Ninth Dispensary ahead of 4/20 Holiday

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced it has opened its ninth of twelve planned dispensaries in Virginia. Cannabist Norfolk, located at 7635 Granby Street, is now serving registered medical patients. This is the fifth Columbia Care retail location to open in Virginia within the past six months.

"We’re excited to bring the Cannabist experience to patients in the Norfolk area, especially in time to celebrate 4/20 with the community,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer, Columbia Care. "We are committed to opening all 12 of our retail doors in Virginia to accommodate the expanding patient base, which stands at more than 55,000 and counting. As our market-leading footprint continues to grow, we remain committed to patient advocacy and education to help normalize cannabis and get patients the access they need to this critical medicine. We are thankful to the Board of Pharmacy, our local legislators and the welcoming Norfolk community.”

Columbia Care operates nearly 148,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing capacity in Virginia, and has a retail presence in five of the most major populated cities across the state. Cannabist Norfolk offers a variety of form factors for patients such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and concentrates. The dispensary carries Columbia Care brands including Classix, gLeaf, Hedy, PRESS 2.0 and Seed & Strain.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/norfolk.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 126 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005241/en/