On its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 24, 2026, Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) announced that it returned to profitability while expanding operating margins across its salt and plant nutrition businesses. Operating discipline and higher contract pricing are positioning the company to generate higher profits even on lower sales volume. Three things management said stand out.

Compass Minerals reshaped its North American highway salt portfolio during the latest bidding cycle to prioritize profit margin over total volume. Securing higher pricing and stronger commitment terms helps protect profitability against winter weather fluctuations.

Operational gains at the Goderich and Cote Blanche salt mines are reducing the cost to extract each ton of salt. Increased equipment availability and labor efficiency allow fixed overhead costs to spread across higher output.

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