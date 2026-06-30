CNX Coal Resources LP Partnership Units Aktie
WKN DE: A14VPD / ISIN: US12592V1008
|
30.06.2026 18:00:27
Concentrix Stock Falls 16%
(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) stock fell 16.75 percent to $21.00, down $4.23 on Tuesday, despite reporting higher second-quarter earnings and revenue yesterday.
The stock is currently trading at $21.00, compared with its previous close of $25.23. During the session, the shares opened at $20.18 and traded between $19.12 and $22.62. Trading volume reached 3.52 million shares, more than double the average daily volume of 1.72 million shares.
Concentrix reported net income of $55.28 million, or $0.86 per share, compared with $42.09 million, or $0.63 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings increased to $2.63 per share, while revenue rose 1.9% to $2.462 billion from $2.417 billion in the prior-year quarter.
The stock has traded between $19.12 and $62.14 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CNX Coal Resources LP Partnership Units
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.