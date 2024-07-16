|
Conduit Pharma Gets Patent In Australia For Lead Asset Targeting A Range Of Autoimmune Diseases
(RTTNews) - Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT) Tuesday said IP Australia approved a composition of matter patent application for its lead asset AZD1656, which targets a wide range of autoimmune diseases. Shares were up more than 60 percent in pre-market to $0.3977. The company is also enrolled to participate in the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), a program to fast-track patent examination in major jurisdictions including the U.S., Europe and Japan.
"With up to 20 years of patent protection and drug substance classification secured, this patent not only validates the robustness of our internal R&D capabilities but also significantly strengthen our position for future out-licensing opportunities," said David Tapolczay, Chief Executive Officer.
Conduit Pharma stock had closed at $0.24, down 8.57 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of 0.21 - 25.00 in the last 1 year.
