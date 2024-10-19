|
19.10.2024 13:53:00
Congress Could Soon Vote on a Bipartisan Social Security Bill to Expand Benefits for Nearly 2.8 Million Americans
The Social Security program faces many challenges in the coming years to solve financial issues, and address other issues that stakeholders say badly need change.While this won't happen overnight, there is now a bipartisan effort to get rid of two provisions that limit -- and in some cases eliminate -- Social Security benefits for millions of Americans based on where they worked for part of their careers. This bill could see a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives as soon as next month.Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!