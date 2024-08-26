|
26.08.2024 10:30:00
Construction contract in Estonia (the fourth stage of Rail Baltica Harjumaa main line section)
On 26 August 2024, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and GRK Eesti AS signed a design and construction contract with OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia for the construction of the fourth stage of Rail Baltica Harjumaa main line railway infrastructure on Saku-Harjumaa border section.
The contract includes the construction of approximately 10.5 kilometres of railway embankment, together with accompanying facilities, noise barriers, maintenance and access roads. In carrying out the works, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is the leading partner with a 51:49 ratio.
The contract value is approximately EUR 59.9 million, plus value added tax. The duration of the construction works is 48 months.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Director of the Civil Engineering Division, Mr. Arvo Keller, phone: +372 680 5105.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.
