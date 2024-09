Copart's Q4 Saw Top-Line Growth, but Bottom-Line Contraction

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), the global leader in online vehicle auctions, reported mixed fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Wednesday. Q4 revenue of $1.07 billion was up 7.2% year over year. But earnings per share of $0.33 were down compared to 2023's Q4.The quarter showed solid revenue growth but highlighted some challenges in managing costs and profitability.Source: Copart. YOY = Year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool