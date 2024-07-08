Corebridge Financial Renames Direct-to-Consumer Life Insurance Business from AIG Direct to Corebridge Direct

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced the name change of its long-standing direct-to-consumer life insurance business from AIG Direct to Corebridge Direct.

Corebridge Direct offers a simple and convenient approach to help people find life insurance that works for them. Individuals can directly secure coverage by starting online at corebridgedirect.com or by calling the quote hotline at 800-294-4544 to speak with a knowledgeable licensed agent who can make a specific recommendation tailored to budget and needs.

"Since 1995, Corebridge Direct has helped millions of people in their search to find quality life insurance coverage at affordable rates,” said Tim Heslin, President of Life Insurance at Corebridge Financial. "We are proud to put the Corebridge name on this growing business, which is an important part of our broader life insurance strategy to help more people take action in protecting their family and their legacy.”

In addition to the direct-to-consumer business, Corebridge Financial works with its distribution partner network of insurance agents and financial professionals to offer individuals a broad portfolio of competitive life insurance products. Corebridge is in the top 7 in term life insurance sales in the United States and in the top 11 in total life insurance issued.1 Corebridge has approximately 4.2 million in-force policies in the United States,2 and its life insurance companies have received strong ratings for financial strength from independent rating agencies.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $390 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2024, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

©2024 Corebridge Direct Insurance Services, Inc. Agency services provided by Corebridge Direct Insurance Services, Inc. ("Corebridge Direct”), CA license # 0B57619 and AR license # 0100105378, a subsidiary of American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL”), Houston, TX and an affiliate of The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("US Life”). All companies above are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Corebridge Financial, Inc.

1 LIMRA rankings in the U.S. for Q1 2024 YTD

2 As of March 31, 2024

